Teladoc's Long-Term Prospects Have Never Looked Better

Down 70% over the past year, Teladoc ( TDOC 1.13% ) now trades at 3.9 times sales, while Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ 0.79% ), a much slower-growing company, trades at 4.9 times sales. Investors are not valuing Teladoc as high as it should be based on its fundamental strength in a few key areas.

First, Teladoc has a product consumers love. The company retains almost all of its customers each year and actually generated 52% more revenue per user in 2021.

Teladoc continues to add offerings in fast-growing industries like diabetes monitoring and mental health services. This helps the company expand into a mostly untapped market in which only 25% of Americans used a virtual healthcare service in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Although investors worry about Amazon's ( AMZN 0.32% ) Amazon Care taking over telehealth, the e-commerce giant does not appear to have the ability to conquer all markets with ease. For example, Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017, but today it only makes up a tiny portion of the grocery market in the U.S.

Watch the video below to see the full analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 15, 2022. The video was published on March 15, 2022.