Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

By Rich Smith - Mar 18, 2022 at 1:20PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

TheVerge.com had some good news for Nvidia investors.

What happened

After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia ( NVDA 5.55% ) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. On Friday, it has been building on that momentum to post even stronger gains.

As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of the popular semiconductor stock were up a solid 5.5%.

Blue semiconductor computer chip.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's ( AAPL 1.25% ) new superchip.

As an article on Yahoo Finance noted on Wednesday, the M1 Ultra semiconductor chip will be "a problem" for Nvidia  -- and for other semiconductor companies such as AMD and Intel, as well. Apple's new homegrown chip is so good and so fast, asserted the Yahoo! article, that a Mac Studio computer powered by the M1 Ultra "can smack around" a far more expensive Mac Pro powered by a combination of an Intel chip and AMD graphics card, for example -- and presumably would also outperform one that switched out the AMD card for one from Nvidia.  

Now what

Not so fast, though! According to an article on TheVerge.com, it turns out "the M1 Ultra is not more powerful than an RTX 3090" GPU from Nvidia (emphasis added).

After putting a new Mac Studio through its paces, TheVerge concludes that, in fact, "the M1 Ultra isn't actually faster than an RTX 3090, as much as Apple would like to say it is" (emphasis in the original). "To hear Apple tell it," the article continues, "the M1 Ultra is a miracle of silicon, one that combines the hardware of two M1 Max processors for a single chipset that is nothing less than the 'world's most powerful chip for a personal computer.'"

Were that true, then the logical conclusion might be that, over time, Nvidia chip sales would go down as M1 Ultra chip sales go up. If TheVerge is right, however, and "RTX 3090 has a lot more power" than the M1 Ultra (emphasis still in the original), then maybe Nvidia really doesn't have so much to worry about here.

It's this conclusion, I suspect, that's sparking the relief rally in Nvidia stock Friday.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$261.41 (5.55%) $13.75
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$162.62 (1.25%) $2.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1313939390
Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed 18% Higher This Week
 Bear-Bull-man
Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 GettyImages-1305158903
2 Smartest Tech Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond
 GettyImages-1339056287
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
 Golden 2022 with a green arrow pointing up.
Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Hopping Higher

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
482%
 
S&P 500 Returns
134%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Person at computer upset Getty
The Student Loan Moratorium Could Get Extended Again. That Would Be Very Bad for SoFi in 2022
Generic upward stock move Getty
Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today
stocks-to-buy-now-2
2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down
A person and child charging an electric car at a charging station.
Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services