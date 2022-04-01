Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Charlotte's Web Flew High on Friday

By Eric Volkman - Apr 1, 2022 at 6:44PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company snared an important product standard in the U.K.

What happened

Charlotte's Web Holdings ( CWBHF 3.74% ) stock ended the week on a positive note. The company, which has been making a recent push into the U.K. market, had some good news to deliver about its operations in that country. As a result, its shares closed the day nearly 4% higher.

So what

Friday morning, Charlotte's Web announced that its full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) products have been granted Novel Food status by the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA). This allows the company to sell those goods throughout the country, at a distinct competitive advantage -- it didn't hesitate to mention that it's one of only a handful of full-spectrum CBD producers to receive the status out of over 800 applications.

Pair of hands belonging to a medical professional, using a CBD dropper.

Image source: Getty Images.

With the Novel Food designation on its wall, Charlotte's Web can "now expand in the U.K. and commence discussions with large retailers who have been waiting for access to full-spectrum products from our patented hemp cultivars," CEO Jacques Tortoroli said in a statement.

The U.K. presence of Charlotte's Web is developing fast. Only last week, the company announced that it had signed an exclusive U.K. distribution agreement with British CBD specialist Savage Cabbage. This deepens the existing cooperation between the two companies, which have been partners since 2016. Savage Cabbage also exports the company's products to 31 other European countries.

Now what

Charlotte's Web hasn't provided any estimates for how the Savage Cabbage deal and the Novel Food stamp will affect its business. But any progress in a big market abroad is cause for optimism, especially for a struggling producer like the company, so investors were right to cheer the move on Friday.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
CWBHF
$1.11 (3.74%) $0.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Cannabis greenhouse, person
Charlotte's Web Stock Sank Today: Is It a Buy Now?
 CBD gummy, woman
Why Charlotte's Web Stock Is Sinking Today
 Pair of hands using a CBD dropper
Why Charlotte's Web Holdings Stock Popped by 4% Today
 GettyImages-1284734485
Why Charlotte's Web Holdings Shot 11% Higher Today
 Marijuana plant in a growing facility
Why Charlotte's Web Holdings Blasted Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1323758599
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
GettyImages-1002718922
The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find
A person looking at data on a see-though computer display
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Woman in chair surrounded by question marks under a large red arrow trending down.
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services