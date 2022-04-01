Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of nCino Are Up Today

By Bram Berkowitz - Apr 1, 2022 at 3:27PM

Key Points

  • The company's earnings were in line with estimates, while revenue in the quarter beat.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

What happened

Shares of nCino ( NCNO 13.04% ) traded roughly 13.5% higher as of 2:40 p.m. ET today after the cloud banking technology company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which began in November and ended in January.

So what

The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings-per-share loss of $0.09, which came in line with what analysts had been projecting for the quarter. Revenue of nearly $75 million beat analyst estimates.

Person standing outside holding beverage and looking at phone with tech icons around it.

Image source: Getty Images.

"As we look to fiscal year 2023, the strength of our combined businesses positions us extremely well for continued growth," nCino's CEO, Pierre Naudé, said in a statement. "We are pursuing a large, global opportunity to help lenders and financial institutions of all sizes digitally transform their operations, and 10 years in, we are just getting started."

During the quarter, nCino also closed its acquisition of the homeownership software company SimpleNexus and announced that its partnership with Wells Fargo had grown to help the bank digitally enhance its small business and consumer banking operations.

For fiscal year 2023, nCino is guiding for revenue to come in close to $400 million and to generate a net loss of as much as $0.32 earnings per share. That represents a significant increase from the $273 million in revenue nCino generated in fiscal year 2022, although it's a larger loss than the company's $0.20 earnings-per-share net loss in fiscal 2022.

Now what

The earnings results came in pretty solid, and revenue guidance for fiscal 2023 is excellent, so I am overall feeling optimistic about the stock. The banking sector as a whole has a long way to go for digital transformation, providing plenty of growth opportunities for nCino, which has continued to develop a strong reputation in the sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

nCino, Inc. Stock Quote
nCino, Inc.
NCNO
$46.33 (13.04%) $5.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Woman in chair surrounded by question marks under a large red arrow trending down.
Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday
GettyImages-1323758599
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Confused computer user
Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today
A person looking at data on a see-though computer display
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services