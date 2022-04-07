Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

By Rich Duprey - Apr 7, 2022 at 7:11AM

Key Points

  • The stock market has been on a 13-year run, albeit with a couple of notable dips along the way.
  • Recessions never last very long, so bailing on the market isn't a wise decision.
  • These two stocks are the best options to weather any recession to come.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A downturn is coming, so it's best to be ready for it.

It's only a matter of when, not if, the market crashes again. Despite the dramatic plunge in the early coronavirus pandemic, as well as the brief pullback in recent months, the stock market has been on an incredible 13-year run.

From the S&P 500's low point in March 2009 until today, the index has more than quadrupled in value, turning a $10,000 investment into one worth over $67,000.

Yet markets do dip, and patience is needed for them to recover. But not very long, relatively speaking. Data from the Schwab Center for Financial Research shows the average bear market lasts only about 17 months, and 80% of corrections since 1974 have not turned into a bear market. 

Bear and bull squaring off over stock pages.

Image source: Getty Images.

Even after the market collapse at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, when the S&P 500 index lost a third of its value in just about a month, the index regained its lost ground in less than six months and has doubled since then. 

Still, another bear market will happen, and a recession will occur. The time currently seems right with rising inflation, stagnating growth, and large percentages of the population out of the workforce.

That's why smart investors prepare for such events, and the pair of stocks below represent excellent companies to buy before the next recession hits. They might not be the sexiest names, but that's not what you're looking for ahead of tough times.

Amazon delivery person leaving package at door.

Image source: Amazon.com.

1. Amazon

Few companies are better prepared to withstand the gale-force winds of a recession than Amazon ( AMZN -3.23% ). Because it is the dominant vehicle for online shopping, it will continue to serve as a lifeline for consumers.

E-commerce accounted for 23% of the $4.58 trillion in U.S. retail sales last year, and Amazon represented 45% of all online sales. Although it attempted to branch out into physical retail by opening a mixed bag of retail stores to target the brick-and-mortar challenge from different angles, Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy, apparently believes the online giant should focus on what it does best, and it is shutting down virtually all of them. That should only help its online business grow even more.

Of equal importance is its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, which remains its most profitable segment and helps power the online presence of thousands of other businesses. AWS generated $62.2 billion in sales in 2020, up 40% from the prior year, and is on pace to deliver $71 billion in top-line revenue this year.

That will remain an essential component of Amazon regardless of economic conditions, making the e-commerce giant an easy choice for a pre-recession buy.

A person looking at produce in store.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Walmart

If Amazon is the premier online business to buy before a recession strikes, Walmart ( WMT 2.32% ) is the ultimate physical retailer to purchase. Amazon's failure to succeed in the brick-and-mortar space proves just how effortless Walmart makes a very tricky industry appear. It does on the ground what Amazon does online, and yet Walmart has a line into the digital world too.

Although Walmart has only about a 7% share of the e-commerce trade, putting it a very distant second to Amazon, it's a fast-growing business that indicates the company has learned plenty of tricks from its rival. 

The Walmart+ member loyalty program, modeled after Amazon Prime, has between 18 million and 32 million members, depending upon who's counting, but in either case, it's a huge success. For $98 a year, you get free delivery, discounts at gas stations, use of scan & go technology at the stores, and more. Now that Amazon has raised Prime's cost to $139 a year, Walmart+ just might be the more attractive option for many.

But the reason Walmart is the king of retail is its stores and its general commitment to low prices. It generated almost $153 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022, and in a recession that will resonate with consumers who live within just a few miles of one of its stores.

Walmart was able to profit at the expense of many of its competitors during the pandemic because it was deemed an essential business. As it steals market share from them still, the retailer is another top choice for your shopping basket ahead of a downturn.



This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$3,175.12 (-3.23%) $-105.98
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Stock Quote
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
WMT
$154.99 (2.32%) $3.52

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-906798262
The No. 1 Reason I'm Buying More of These 2 Stock-Split Stocks
 million dollar bill
Could Amazon Help You Become a Millionaire by 2032?
 A woman excited as she opens up a box
Will Amazon Start Paying a Dividend?
 GettyImages-1287493691
Can Amazon Keep Growing at a Blistering Pace?
 A woman with a package next to a van full of packages
2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Big data analytics
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire
17171920167_b5afce5167_k
3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
Farmer smiling in a hemp field.
3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
Prescription Drug Pills Stacked on Hundred Dollar Bill Getty
3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services