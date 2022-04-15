Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

By Adria Cimino - Apr 15, 2022 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Moderna shares have dropped since the start of the year -- even as profit and revenue soar.
  • The company’s pipeline is strong and includes significant late-stage candidates.
  • But one bit of data may have caused some disappointment recently.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It has to do with data for what may be the next big coronavirus product.

Moderna ( MRNA -2.46% ) has lost a lot of its luster from a stock performance point of view. The shares have slipped more than 30% since the start of the year. Until recently, that didn't accompany any particularly bad news. Moderna continued to advance candidates in the pipeline. And it continued to report billions of dollars in sales and profit thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.

Recently, though, Moderna said something that isn't exactly the best news for one of its programs. In fact, it may be rather negative. Now, the question is: How bad is this news? And should it prompt you to flee this biotech stock? Let's take a look at what happened -- and what it means for the stock.

An investor holds her hands over her eyes in front of a laptop in an office setting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Closest-to-market candidates

Today, Moderna's only commercialized product is its coronavirus vaccine. But the company is working to add others as quickly as possible. And some of its closest-to-market candidates are in Moderna's coronavirus program. It's working on strain-specific boosters, for example. They're in phase 2 trials. Moderna also has its eye on what could become the source of recurrent coronavirus vaccine revenue. And that's a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine. About 50% of Americans went for a flu shot last year. The idea is this population could easily opt for such a product.

Now, to make this type of shot, you need a coronavirus vaccine and a flu vaccine. Moderna has the COVID-19 one in fully developed and commercialized form. But the company's flu program is rather early stage. Moderna must show its flu vaccine candidate is safe and effective in clinical trials -- and then it can combine it with the coronavirus element and start trials on the combination candidate.

Here's where the bad news comes in. Moderna recently reported interim data from a phase 2 study of its flu candidate mRNA-1010. Side effects were much more common in participants who received the Moderna candidate versus those who received approved flu shot Afluria. For example, in the 50 to 64 age group, 31.6% of participants experienced side effects after Afluria -- that's compared to more than 68% for those who took the Moderna jab.

Setting up a challenge

This doesn't mean mRNA-1010 is a failure or won't make it into a potential combined vaccine. But it sets Moderna up for a bit of a challenge. In the combined candidate, Moderna will have to manage the safety profiles of its two components -- so that the resulting coronavirus/flu vaccine doesn't cause too many side effects.

How bad is this safety news for Moderna? Moderna says it's moving ahead to start its combined vaccine clinical trials this year. And Moderna also announced the launch of a combination vaccine program to target three respiratory viruses: flu, coronavirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The safety results from the mRNA-1010 trial haven't changed the company's plans. So, right now, I'm not overly worried.

But there's a second reason why I'm not too worried. And that's because Moderna's future won't necessarily be tied to a coronavirus vaccine product. The company today has 31 programs in active development across a variety of indications.

While coronavirus products may be the revenue driver over the next few years, other products may take over farther down the road. Today, Moderna has potential blockbuster vaccine candidates for cytomegalovirus (CMV) and RSV in phase 3 trials. And the company is working on vaccines in other big areas such as HIV. All of this means Moderna has many possibilities for revenue drivers in the future.

Of course, the outcome of the combined vaccine program still is important. And it's an element to watch. But for me, it's not a determining factor to buy or sell Moderna stock. That's thanks to the depth of Moderna's pipeline, as I mentioned above. And over time, if even a handful of these pipeline programs succeed, Moderna and investors should succeed too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$165.49 (-2.46%) $-4.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1272759382
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
 Embedable Pharma Revenue by Drug Type
Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon
 statistic_id1262875_mrna-technology-clinical-pipelines-worldwide-by-therapy-area-and-stage-2021
3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know
 statistic_id309457_global-pharmaceutical-revenue-by-technology-2012-2026
2 Unbelievable Clues That Biotech Revenue May Soon Rival Big Pharma
 Scientist with head down
Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
GettyImages-1312761835
Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever
water works
3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face
Growth 12
1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services