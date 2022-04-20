Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

By Kody Kester - Apr 20, 2022 at 11:07AM

Key Points

  • CVS Health and Merck are both high-quality stocks.
  • They offer investors market-topping payouts -- with room to grow.
  • Each stock trades at an enticing valuation for its quality.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These companies should benefit from steadily growing demand for their products and services.

The healthcare industry is crucial to the world because its products and services improve patients' quality of life. An expanding global population, increased global economic output, and the essential nature of healthcare means that the industry should continue to thrive in the decades ahead.

Here are two stocks in various areas of healthcare that appear poised to make shareholders richer over the long haul.

A pharmacist serves a customer.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. CVS Health

The first healthcare stock that investors should consider buying to help them grow wealthier over time is health insurer and pharmacy chain CVS Health ( CVS 2.89% ). With a $138 billion market capitalization, it is the second-largest health insurer on the planet behind UnitedHealth Group.

Chronic medical conditions are becoming increasingly common, and treatment costs are rising. This is why the market research firm Fortune Business Insights anticipates the global health insurance market will grow at a 5.5% annual rate from $2.1 trillion in 2021 to over $3 trillion by 2028.

Thus, Aetna's already massive base of 39 million customers should increase in the years ahead. That also explains why analysts believe that CVS Health's non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) will compound at 6% annually through the next five years. 

Based on the midpoint of CVS Health's earnings guidance for 2022, the stock's dividend payout ratio will be quite sustainable at 26.8%. This leaves room for the payout to grow slightly ahead of earnings in the years to come. CVS Health's potential for high-single-digit annual dividend growth and its 2.1% dividend yield are an attractive combo of growth prospects and yield. 

Best of all, investors can snatch up shares of the stock at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6. This is significantly cheaper than the healthcare plan industry average of 16.6, which makes it a great stock for value investors

2. Merck

The second healthcare stock that investors should consider purchasing is Merck ( MRK 0.61% ). The stock's $218 billion market cap makes it the sixth-biggest pharma stock in the world. 

Due to Merck's size and scale, you'd expect the stock to boast a robust portfolio of commercialized drugs and a pipeline that's just as deep. And you'd be correct.

Led by the cancer drug Keytruda and human papilloma virus vaccine Gardasil, Merck possesses six blockbuster products and a quickly growing animal health segment. This led the company's year-over-year revenue 17.3% higher to $48.7 billion in 2021. Merck's adjusted diluted EPS also soared 32.9% higher to $6.02 in 2021.

The company also has 75 programs in phase 2 clinical trials and 28 programs in phase 3 clinical trials. That's why analysts are predicting that Merck will generate 9% annual earnings growth over the next five years. 

And with a promising outlook for the global pharmaceutical industry, Merck has more than simply strong company fundamentals. An aging global population and new drug launches are two reasons why the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow from just under $1.3 trillion in 2020 to $1.6 trillion by 2025.

Merck also offers investors a market-crushing 3.2% dividend yield, which is more than double the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500 index. And since the stock's dividend payout ratio will be just 38.4% in 2022, the dividend should grow about as fast as earnings in the foreseeable future. This should allow for high-single-digit annual dividend growth going forward.

The cherry on top for investors is that shares of Merck can be scooped up at a forward P/E ratio of 12.1, which is only slightly above the general drug manufacturer industry average of 11.6. Its quality and above-average growth potential make Merck a dirt cheap dividend stock to buy

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

CVS Health Corporation Stock Quote
CVS Health Corporation
CVS
$106.86 (2.89%) $3.00
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Quote
Merck & Co., Inc.
MRK
$86.31 (0.61%) $0.52
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Stock Quote
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
UNH
$542.75 (0.94%) $5.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

metaverse-woman
CVS Is Pioneering Metaverse Health as Its Stock Keeps Climbing
 Pharmacists work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Could This Dividend Stock Be a Fit for Your Portfolio?
 People exploring the metaverse using headsets.
1 Surprising Stock That's Also Looking to Get Into the Metaverse
 A patient and doctor talk to each other during an appointment
3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for March
 featured-transcript-logo
CVS Health (CVS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1290369115
Netflix Stock Is Down, but Not Out
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks With Up to 206% Upside, According to Wall Street
bear market stocks down loss chart
Buy Lululemon and Watch Your Money Grow
1. gold coins hexagons
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services