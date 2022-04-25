Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This REIT Sees an Acceleration Ahead Driven by 5G

By Matthew DiLallo - Apr 25, 2022 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • Crown Castle got 2022 off to a strong start, powered by continued strong demand for cell towers.
  • It expects 5G to transition demand from towers to small cells next year.
  • That should drive accelerated growth in the coming years.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company sees a shift ahead.

Crown Castle International ( CCI -1.45% ) has benefited from the increasing demand for communications infrastructure over the years. As data usage rises, mobile carriers are securing more cell tower space to house additional equipment to improve their networks. That's helped boost the real estate investment trust's (REIT) returns and cash flow, supporting steady dividend growth.

While the company expects demand for cell tower space to remain strong this year, it sees 2022 as more of a transitory period. The REIT anticipates an acceleration in 2023 as mobile carriers shift their infrastructure needs. That bodes well for its ability to grow the dividend in the coming years. 

A person holding a cell phone next to a cell tower.

Image source: Getty Images.

A strong start to a transitional year

Crown Castle recently reported its first-quarter results. The infrastructure REIT grew its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by 9% per share. That's a slowdown from the 14% increase in AFFO the company delivered in 2021. However, it's a faster pace than the 6% growth it expects for the full year. 

CEO Jay Brown said in a press release, "We are seeing the benefit of a robust 5G leasing environment that contributed to the 9% AFFO per share growth we delivered in the first quarter and led to an increase in our operating expectations for the full year 2022." The continued strong demand for space on legacy cell towers is a big driver. Brown noted, "After experiencing the highest level of tower application activity in our history last year, we expect elevated levels of tower leasing to continue this year and believe we will once again lead the U.S. tower industry with 6% organic tower revenue growth."

Hitting the accelerator in 2023

While Crown Castle expects 2022 to be another strong year for its tower business, it will also be an important transition year for its small cell and fiber business. These infrastructure assets will play a pivotal role in supporting faster 5G network speeds.

Brown noted that Crown Castle is "focused on scaling our small cell deployment capabilities so we can accelerate from what we expect to be approximately 5,000 small cell nodes installed this year to more than 10,000 per year starting in 2023 as we deliver on our record backlog of more than 60,000 small cell nodes." That pipeline will grow the company's small cell portfolio to 115,000 nodes to go along with 40,000 towers and 80,000 route miles of fiber. 

Crown Castle believes its comprehensive offering puts it in a better position to support the rollout of 5G networks by mobile carriers across the country. That's evident in its recent deal with T-Mobile US. In January, Crown Castle signed a 12-year contract to support T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. The agreement increases T-Mobile's access to Crown Castle's towers and small cell locations, enabling the REIT to generate long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.

Deals like that have Crown Castle becoming increasingly confident in its dividend growth forecast. The infrastructure REIT expects the deployment of 5G to power dividend-per-share growth of 7% to 8% per year. It has delivered dividend increases above that forecast over the last two years -- including 11% in 2021 -- thanks to the strength of its tower business. It could provide better-than-expected growth in the future as demand for small cells accelerates in 2023 and beyond.

A 5G-powered passive income stream

Crown Castle got 2022 off to a strong start, thanks to the continued robust demand for cell towers in the U.S. While the company does expect growth to slow this year compared to 2021's robust level, it sees a reacceleration in 2023 as demand for 5G infrastructure takes off. That should give the REIT the power to grow its 3%-yielding dividend at an attractive rate in the coming years. This growing income stream makes Crown Castle a great option for investors seeking a lower-risk way to play the 5G megatrend.

 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Crown Castle International Corp. Stock Quote
Crown Castle International Corp.
CCI
$191.33 (-1.45%) $-2.81

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person holding a magnifying glass looking at a row of rising coins and buildings.
3 Top REITs to Buy in April
 A businessperson works on a laptop
3 Unstoppable REIT Stocks to Buy in April
 A businessperson analyzes data
Like Growth? You'll Love These High-Yield Stocks
 5G cloud over big city
Why Crown Castle International Is the Valentine's Day Gift That Keeps on Giving
 A hand putting another coin on a rising stack next to a rising money chart.
3 Income REITs to Buy in February

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

office space
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
fashionable person texting outdoors
Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?
Netflix revenue sub growth
Should You Buy Netflix After the Stock Crashes 35%?
A semiconductor inspector closely examining manufacturing equipment
3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services