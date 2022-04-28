Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Tesla Live Up to Its Trillion Dollar Valuation?

By Travis Hoium and Nicholas Rossolillo - Apr 28, 2022 at 6:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company aims to try with its ambitious plans.

Following its most recent earnings report, Tesla (TSLA 0.58%) continues to ride a wave of success, but can it continue well into the future? In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 21, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Nick Rossolillo share some thoughts on why the company may not be able to live up to its mammoth valuation.

Travis Hoium: I'll share this first. I think it's important to put into context what Tesla does and how it compares to other companies. Let's start with gross profit margin. This is unquestionable that Tesla has the best gross profit margin in the industry. There are a number of reasons for that. I think when we look back, the innovation that Tesla is really going to have brought to the market is two things.

One, they don't use third-party dealers. They basically built their entire business on breaking down that law infrastructure around the country and that continues to be the case and so instead of having this mishmash of sales points across the country, you just deal with Tesla. So it takes up a piece out and then any margin that those dealers get would now go to Tesla instead of going to the dealer. So I think that's a big advantage.

The other thing is manufacturing. I think it's clear that Tesla has done something very different in manufacturing. It may just be they came in with a fresh set of eyes in the 2000s and 2010s and we're able to not take all these legacy costs, whether that's unions or the costs that just are involved in running a plant that's maybe been around for 30 or 40 or 50 years.

So I think there's a few things that were to their advantage there. But I do want to point out that you are paying for growth. Yes, Tesla is beating earnings. The operating numbers are great. But we're not talking about apples-to-apples from a stock standpoint and so the question is from a stock standpoint, can Tesla live up to a trillion-dollar valuation?

This is where I have more questions than ever. Because Musk talked last night about they're basically at about a million vehicle run-rate today. They want to get to 20 million vehicles. Do you guys know how many vehicles are sold globally every year?

Nick Rossolillo: Almost 70 million last year.

Travis Hoium: It's about 70 million. So based on those numbers, if you believe that Tesla can make 20 million vehicles, you also believe that Tesla will sell one out of less than four cars made everywhere in the world by 2030, by the way. Because if you do a 50% growth rate of their production, that would be by 2030, they would hit a quarter of all vehicles sold. That's aggressive, to say the least.

The other thing is we've got a ton of competition coming, so I think there's a lot of questions around that. We can get into the autonomous driving and then you've got the robot. These are things that I think a lot of people are putting a lot of value on that are just complete unknowns at this point.

What we know today is that Tesla can make a lot of vehicles, can do it efficiently, can do it at a very high margin. Beyond that, does that mean that they can make a robot? I don't know. They basically failed in trying to get into solar. I think the energy storage business is fine but they're not doing anything that a dozen other companies aren't doing.

To me that's really the question, that's why there's fear. It's not that the company will perform poorly, it's that the company won't live up to those expectations that the market has put on it with a trillion dollar market cap.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$881.51 (0.58%) $5.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

electric-car
Tesla Could See 50% Revenue Growth in Next Few Years
 Amzn cloud market share
Better Stock Split Buy: Amazon or Tesla?
 GettyImages-1354070884
5 Things to Know About Tesla Stock
 Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.50.13 AM
What Does Cyber Rodeo Mean for Tesla?
 GettyImages-639352956
Better Stock-Split Buy: Tesla vs. GameStop

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
376%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 40
1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
2 AI Growth Stocks With 101% to 339% Upside, According to Wall Street
Searching for Stocks With Magnifying Glass Getty
3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030
Two people shaking hands.
2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services