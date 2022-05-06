Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Appian Stock Topped the Market Today

By Eric Volkman - May 6, 2022 at 5:40PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's nothing like a pair of quarterly beats to make shareholders happy.

What happened

Appian (APPN 0.72%) was an outlier stock on Friday, closing slightly (0.7%) higher, while the S&P 500 index ended the day marginally lower. The catalyst was the company's inaugural set of quarterly results for this year, which revealed beats on both the top and bottom lines.

So what

Appian's first quarter, which was reported after market hours on Thursday, saw the cloud computing services provider book just over $114 million in revenue. That figure was nearly 30% higher than the corresponding period of 2021, powered by a 31% rise in the company's crucial subscriptions revenue (to nearly $84 million).

Person seated at a desk using a PC and a tablet simultaneously.

Image source: Getty Images.

This was mitigated by a deepening non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss, which amounted to over $23 million ($0.06 per share) versus the $13.6 million deficit of last year's first quarter.

Still, both results handily topped analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following Appian's stock were modeling slightly over $107 million for revenue and a steeper adjusted net loss of $0.13 per share.

Now what

Appian proffered guidance for both its current (second) quarter and the entirety of 2022. The company believes its current growth trajectory will decline a bit, with total revenue rising 24% to 26% to hit $102.8 million to $104.8 million in the quarter. Per-share adjusted net loss, however, is anticipated to be deeper than in the first quarter; Appian is estimating it will come in at $0.33 to $0.37 per share.

As for the full year, the top line is expected to hit $453 million to $457 million, for annual growth of at least 23%. Per-share adjusted net loss should be $0.77 to $0.82. On average, analysts are anticipating just over $445 million in total revenue and a net loss of $0.81 per share for the year.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Appian Stock Quote
Appian
APPN
$47.52 (0.72%) $0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Charts tracking Fiverr's sales growth.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold
 business meeting in futuristic vr environment - appian
Appian Shifts Into Cruise Control
 no code appian
Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today
 Mobile phones
This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now
 woman software engineer in server room
Appian Takes The Next Step in Its Low-Code Evolution

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

KO drink bottle
73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
two older people sitting outside looking serious
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
A person opening a package.
5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split
People reviewing data on a computer.
Shopify's Disastrous Q1 Performance Summed Up in Just 1 Visual

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services