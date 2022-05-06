Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Dish Network Is Plunging Today

By James Brumley - May 6, 2022 at 12:58PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

More of the same is the last thing any investor wanted to see.

What happened

Shares of cable television name Dish Network (DISH -13.50%) are down 12% as of 12:26 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the release of the company's first-quarter revenue and earnings figures that both fell short of estimates.

So what

Analysts knew Dish Network was facing a brisk headwind. They simply underestimated it.

For the three-month stretch ending in March, the satellite-delivered cable TV service provider turned $4.33 billion worth of revenue into per-share earnings of $0.68, down from $4.5 billion and $0.99 per share in the same quarter a year earlier and missing analysts' expectations for sales of $4.38 billion and earnings of $0.69 per share.

Perhaps more alarming to investors, however, is the continued streak of subscriber losses. Dish Network shed another 462,000 paying customers during the quarter in question, with roughly the same number of people canceling cable that canceled access to their virtual, streaming cable alternative Sling TV.

A falling chart plotted on a chalkboard.

Image source: Getty Images.

It should be noted that the entirety of the television-based entertainment industry is struggling to match the strong results seen in the throes of the pandemic, when consumers were largely stuck at home and looked to TV to pass the time. Even the venerable Netflix (NFLX -2.59%) saw a slight decline in last quarter's subscriber count.

Still, last quarter's customer losses extend a long-standing streak of customer attrition that was underway for Dish well before COVID-19 surfaced.

Now what

The cable TV industry is simply still fighting a losing battle against streaming platforms like Netflix and Walt Disney's (DIS -1.21%) Disney+, which are cheaper than traditional cable even when several are paid for every month. Dish Network is in no position to escape this broad headwind.

And that's a problem for this particular company.

See, with no other meaningful business to develop while the cable business continues to shrink -- even Dish's Boost Mobile wireless business lost 343,000 subscribers last quarter -- there's no great bullish argument to be made here. That's especially true given how many other great stocks can now be bought at fire sale prices instead.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

DISH Network Corporation Stock Quote
DISH Network Corporation
DISH
$23.77 (-13.50%) $-3.71
The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
$111.25 (-1.21%) $-1.36
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$183.44 (-2.59%) $-4.88

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 111320-streaming-cable
Cable Streamers Like Fubo and Sling (Somehow) Added Customers in Q3
 featured-transcript-logo
DISH Network Corp (DISH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 race finish line
DOJ's "Not Yet" Response to a Merger of DISH and DIRECTV Is a Win for T-Mobile
 080720-cable-customers
Here's How Much Cord-Cutting Consumers Did Last Quarter

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

two older people sitting outside looking serious
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
KO drink bottle
73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
GettyImages line of people on their smartphones
AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift
GettyImages-104212737
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services