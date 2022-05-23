Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Buy This FAANG Stock During the Tech Sell-Off

By Luke Meindl - May 23, 2022 at 8:11AM

Key Points

  • Alphabet's financials align favorably with its valuation.
  • Especially considering its monumental size, Alphabet's growth continues to be fantastic.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The ongoing tech sell-off has punished even the best of the best stocks.

The stock market has been under an immense amount of stress recently, and it's not hard to see why. Inflation has surged to 40-year highs, the Fed has begun boosting interest rates in response, and a host of macroeconomic issues have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Even big tech has lost its mojo. Consider the FAANG stocks: Meta Platforms (aka Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (GOOGL -1.34%) (GOOG -1.29%) (parent company of Google). These five premier U.S. technology companies are down by an average of more than 30% year to date.

Of the group, Alphabet wears the crown for best investment opportunity at the moment. Down 20% year to date, its valuation has become increasingly attractive, and it has maintained its success on the financial front. In a stock market that is rife with uncertainty, Alphabet grants investors an excellent combination of growth potential and security -- and a rare chance to acquire one of the world's top companies at a historically cheap valuation.

Man sitting in wheelchair at desk on computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet keeps growing

In the first quarter, Alphabet generated $68 billion in sales and earnings per share of $24.62, in line with analysts' consensus expectations. Given its massive market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, its top-line growth north of 20% is exceedingly impressive.

Revenues from its advertising segment, which represents 80% of total sales, climbed by 22% year over year to $54.7 billion. The Google Cloud unit continued to make headway as well, growing by 44% to $5.8 billion. One fantastic element about Alphabet is that it combines a dependable -- yet still growing -- core business with rapidly developing segments like Google Cloud. Still in its early innings, the global cloud computing market is forecast to expand at a compound annual rate of 16% through 2030 to a value of $1.6 trillion.  

Beyond its unrelenting growth, the company is practically a money-printing machine. The tech giant boasts a cash position of $20.9 billion, and it generated $69 billion in free cash flow in the past 12 months. This degree of financial flexibility allows the company to reward its shareholders in a grand way. On April 20, its board of directors approved the repurchase of another $70 billion worth of Class A and Class C shares.   

Historically cheap 

Not only is Alphabet performing exceptionally well financially, the stock is trading at a bargain price-to-earnings multiple of 21.2 today. That's a cheaper valuation than it held at the lowest point of the March 2020 pandemic sell-off. It's also 42% below Alphabet's 5-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4.

GOOGL PE Ratio Chart

GOOGL PE Ratio data by YCharts

Relative to its peers, the company seems attractively valued. Up until Netflix's recent share price collapse, the world's premier search engine operator was trading at a discount to all FAANG stocks besides Meta Platforms. Interestingly enough, Alphabet experienced the greatest earnings growth of the bunch over the past year. Typically, investors have to pay a premium for superior growth, but in this case, we're being offered a discount. Investors should interpret this as the ultimate buying signal. 

The bottom line

Consumer sentiment is at a decade-low, and as a result, the market has lost its optimism. Many companies, Alphabet included, have seen their share prices get beaten down due to nothing more than the stock market's broader negative sentiment. I can't predict how stock prices will move in the short term, but I do think Alphabet possesses a wonderful investment profile given current economic conditions. Its business has continued to advance even as its valuation has moved in the opposite direction. Hence, investors should consider adding shares of Alphabet to their long-term portfolios today.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$2,178.16 (-1.34%) $-29.52
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$2,186.26 (-1.29%) $-28.65
Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
FB
$193.54 (1.18%) $2.25
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$186.35 (1.56%) $2.87
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$137.59 (0.17%) $0.24
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$2,151.82 (0.25%) $5.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Pensive man working on laptop in office
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off
 Amzn cloud market share (2)
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in May
 couple doing thier finances
Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
 AR glasses
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in May
 internet search
Why Alphabet Stock Fell 18% in April

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Walmart and Target Raise Fears About the Health of the American Consumer
GettyImages-1063612540
Should You Buy Amazon Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Lab Technician Biotech Researcher Drug Clinical Trial Getty
4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Bought Hand Over Fist in the First Quarter
Mortgage House Cash Money Bills Refinance REIT One Hundred Dollars Getty
3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services