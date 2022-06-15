Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Algoma Steel Stock Popped on Wednesday

By Rich Smith - Jun 15, 2022 at 12:25PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Algoma stock costs only two times earnings -- and just more than doubled its profits.

What happened

Shares of Canadian steel company Algoma Steel Group (ASTL 16.96%) exploded 18.5% higher on Wednesday morning (as of 10:45 a.m. ET) after beating analyst forecasts for its fiscal Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings.

Heading into the report, analysts expected Algoma to report a $1.57-per-share profit on sales of $961 million in Q4. Algoma fell short on the revenue forecast, collecting only CA$941.8 million. Nevertheless, the company "beat earnings" with a per-share profit of $1.59.  

So what

Sales surged 47.5% year over year in the final quarter of Algoma's fiscal year. It's worth pointing out, by the way, that while financial data sites aren't clear on the matter, the analyst estimates were probably and Algoma's results were definitely prepared in reference to Canadian dollars, which are worth about $0.77. Thus, in USD, Algoma's revenues for the quarter were only $725.2 million.  

Similarly, revenue for the full fiscal year, which was reported at $3.8 billion (up 112% year over year), works out to only $2.9 billion in USD.  

On the bottom line, Algoma's net profits more than doubled to CA$242.9 million (i.e., $187 million). For the full year, profits were CA$857.7 million (i.e., $660.4 million). That's a big improvement from fiscal 2021 results, in which year Algoma lost money.

Now what

Algoma CEO Michael Garcia characterized the results as "incredible" for his company, noting that revenues, profits, and cash flows all set new records for Algoma. He also seems to think the good times are here to stay and is making substantial bets in that direction.

Among these bets, Algoma is spending $400 million (and this number is in USD) to buy back Algoma stock as part of the company's plan to retire up to 5% of its common stock. This reduction in share count will tend to concentrate Algoma's profits among fewer shares outstanding -- assuming the stock remains profitable. If economic conditions turn south, however -- say, in the event of a recession -- and Algoma resumes losing money, fewer shares outstanding will concentrate those losses as well.

That's a risk investors should think about, but with Algoma steel stock currently selling for just two times trailing earnings, it's a risk investors should seriously consider taking to own a piece of this value stock.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Algoma Steel Inc. Stock Quote
Algoma Steel Inc.
ASTL
$9.24 (16.96%) $1.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
308%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

17171920167_b5afce5167_k
Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began
Software 2022 GettyImages-598256704
Alphabet's Stock Split Is Coming, but Another Tech Giant Is Soaring Tuesday
Smiling seniors clinking champagne glasses together
Only 30% of Retirees Pull Off This Impressive Social Security Feat. Here's How to Join Them.
A woman smokes a cigarette while outside
Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services