Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

With Bitcoin Crashing, Is Cryptocurrency Adoption Slowing Down?

By Travis Hoium - Jul 1, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Bitcoin hasn't become the utility token some of its backers hoped it would be.
  • Solana and Ethereum have attracted the most developers to the blockchain.
  • Crypto is thriving, but Bitcoin may not play a big role in its future.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Bitcoin's best days may be in the past.

The value of Bitcoin (BTC 0.13%) has fallen 66% since the beginning of November, and the drop may not be over. Investors are getting liquidated left and right, and buyers to backstop sellers don't seem to be flooding into the crypto market right now

Is the drop in Bitcoin a crypto problem or a Bitcoin-specific problem? It may be a little bit of both. 

Crypto winter begins

The crypto market peaked in November 2021 and has been falling since then. That led to the price decline in Bitcoin as well as Ethereum (ETH 1.91%), Solana (SOL 1.33%), and almost every other cryptocurrency. But price tells only part of the story. 

According to Messari, Bitcoin volume on exchanges has fallen 67% since Nov. 1. Similar declines in volume have taken place for other cryptocurrencies. But Bitcoin may be more reliant on transactions and acting as a digital currency than cryptocurrencies that are built with smart contracts from the start. 

Where Bitcoin is falling behind

While transactions are important for any cryptocurrency, blockchains like Solana and Ethereum are attractive to developers who are building real businesses on blockchain technology. According to Andreessen Horowitz's State of Crypto report, Solana has nearly 1,000 monthly active developers building on the blockchain, Ethereum has nearly 4,000, and, despite being by far the oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has only about 500 developers.

The growth in development of Solana and Ethereum is astounding as well. Solana developer numbers have gone from almost none to near 1,000 in a year, and Ethereum has doubled its developer count in the last three years. 

Blockchains like Ethereum and Solana are built with smart contracts in mind, and that's why they're attractive to developers. This enables projects like non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance and much more innovation to be built on top of the blockchain. Bitcoin hasn't been able to attract the same kind of innovation. 

Is adoption slowing, or is Bitcoin losing favor? 

If you go back to the bullish thesis many investors have behind Bitcoin, it's that it's either an inflation hedge or like digital gold (which some also see as an inflation hedge). The hedge part of the thesis has fallen apart rapidly, as inflation has picked up and Bitcoin's price has dropped, correlating more with growth stocks than anything else. 

But there's also a limit to the upside for a digital asset that's supposed to act like digital gold. Bitcoin also is expensive and slow to use in transactions and takes a lot of energy to create.So Bitcoin's adoption is slowing as a result. 

What I see is development actually building on other blockchains. Ethereum and Solana are the two biggest from a development standpoint, but others are competing with combinations of speed, low costs, flexibility, and innovative contract features. 

Bitcoin's problems may be confined to Bitcoin, but digital assets overall are in a fast development cycle, even as the values of cryptocurrencies themselves are down. That's what makes me still bullish on the industry 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$19,317.16 (0.13%) $25.08
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,056.34 (1.91%) $19.84
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$32.58 (1.33%) $0.43

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1320532557
Bought the Bitcoin Top? Don't Worry
 GettyImages-1256603064
Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Crypto Right Now
 Bitcoin Falling Apart
Why Crypto Prices Plummeted Today
 btc and wall st
3 Facts About Bitcoin You Need to Know
 Generic downward stock move Getty
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
311%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Lead the Market Recovery in the Second Half of 2022
GettyImages-investor uses tablet and phone
Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later
A person giving money to their children.
Want to Make $400 a Month in Dividends? Invest in These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett
S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services