Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

4 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

By Robin Hartill, CFP® - Jul 11, 2022 at 7:37AM

Key Points

  • ETFs spread your money across many different securities, making them a smart choice for retirement money.
  • To get maximum diversification, avoid ETFs with overlapping investments.
  • By purchasing these four ETFs, you'll automatically invest in stocks, real estate, and bonds.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These four investments are all you need to bankroll your nest egg.

When you're building a nest egg, diversification is essential. You've heard the saying: Never put all your eggs in one basket. But it's surprisingly easy to build a diversified portfolio to fund your retirement without handpicking dozens of investments.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a bundle of securities -- often hundreds or more -- that trades via major exchanges like a regular stock. Because an ETF invests across so many securities, you get automatic diversification. So, building a secure retirement portfolio can be as simple as investing in these four ETFs.

A couple splashes in a pool.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

A great backbone for your retirement portfolio is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO -0.06%). It tracks the S&P 500 index, a collection of 500 of the largest publicly traded corporations in the U.S., representing about 80% of the domestic stock market. Although the index is down nearly 20% thus far in 2022, historically, it's delivered average annual returns of about 10% for investors. Thanks to compounding, that translates to serious wealth over time.

You really can't go wrong with any S&P 500 index fund. But the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a good pick because the fees are minuscule. The expense ratio is 0.03%, which means you'd only pay $3 in fees on a $10,000 investment.

2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

The large-cap stocks in the S&P 500 index are a predictable generator of wealth in the long term, but small-cap stocks have greater growth potential. That's why the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR -0.20%) is an excellent addition to your retirement portfolio, particularly if you're young and have relatively high risk tolerance.

The fund's benchmark index is the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index, which consists of 600 U.S. stocks with a market capitalization of between $850 million and $3.7 billion. Because the index doesn't include any S&P 500 companies, the fund works well as a diversifier. Plus, it requires companies to have positive GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings for both the most recent quarter and the past four quarters, which shields investors from small companies with shaky finances.

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF is the largest small-cap ETF, with around $60 billion in assets under management. It also has a dirt-cheap expense ratio of 0.06%.

3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Investing in real estate can provide additional diversification for your nest egg and reduce your portfolio's volatility. But buying physical property can be a hassle. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ -0.53%) allows you to become a real estate investor without actually buying property.

The fund invests in 171 real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own, operate, and finance commercial properties. REITs are a good addition to a retirement portfolio because they're a faithful source of dividends. The reason? REITs are legally required to return 90% of their taxable income to shareholders.

With about $38 billion in assets under management, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF is by far the largest real estate ETF, with an annual yield of 2.46% and a relatively low expense ratio of 0.12%.

4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Even if you're a few decades away from retirement, it's smart to have a small percentage of your portfolio invested in bonds. While stocks are a much bigger growth driver, bonds offer stability.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is a good option to consider. The ETF tracks the U.S. Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index, which attempts to mirror the performance of taxable investment-grade bonds that pay a fixed interest rate across the entire U.S. bond market. The fund has a 12-month yield of 2.17% and an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

Typically, you want to allocate more of your portfolio to bonds and other fixed-income investments as you get closer to retirement. Bonds may not be the most exciting investment, but they're a vital safeguard against stock market volatility.

Robin Hartill, CFP® has positions in Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Real Estate ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, and iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO
$357.29 (-0.06%) $0.21
iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
IJR
$93.74 (-0.20%) $0.19
Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
BND
$74.92 (-0.33%) $0.25
Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Specialized Funds - Vanguard Real Estate ETF
VNQ
$92.08 (-0.53%) $0.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1299631590
Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
 person-on-beach-laptop-celebrating
Warren Buffett Is Terrible at This Investing Strategy. Here's What He Does Instead
 GettyImages-665037818
Beginner Investor? Consider Starting Here.
 GettyImages-869595964
3 Winners and 3 Losers in a Stock Market Downturn
 happy-senior-couple-outside
How to Retire With $2 Million On a $60,000 Salary

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Inflation is Everywhere, But Some Grocery Items Are Getting Hit Worse Than Others
woman reviews charts with stock prices on two screens
3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
WorkerClutchesDividendGains
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $21,625 in These 3 Surprising Dividend Stocks
Two people in a warehouse with packages looking at a computer
3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services