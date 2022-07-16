Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

By Justin Pope - Jul 16, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Healthcare is a vast industry filled with opportunities.
  • These leaders have grown and generated cash flow over the years.
  • They're mature businesses that will steadily grow your money.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Health and wealth; it doesn't get much better than that.

Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks.

You don't need to swing for a home run; hitting consistent base hits can get the job done. In other words, building wealth can be as easy as buying these five quality healthcare stocks and holding them long-term.

1. The dividend king of healthcare stocks

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ 1.45%) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry. The company's a massive conglomerate that makes consumer products, pharmaceutical drugs, and medical devices, generating more than $94 billion in annual sales worldwide.

JNJ Revenue (TTM) Chart.

JNJ Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Johnson & Johnson's top and bottom lines have steadily grown larger for decades. The company's a Dividend King, famous for a resilient dividend that it's paid and raised for 60 consecutive years. It's one of two companies with an AAA credit rating from S&P, a distinction the U.S. government cannot even claim. The company will soon spin off its consumer products business, a potential shareholder bonus.

2. An insurance giant

UnitedHealth Group (UNH 5.44%) is one of the world's largest healthcare companies. It's a two-headed business consisting of UnitedHealthcare, which offers health insurance, and Optum, a healthcare solutions segment that provides pharmacy, services, and care access to patients. The company generated a trailing-12-months revenue of a whopping $295 billion.

UNH Revenue (TTM) Chart.

UNH Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

The company's grown its revenue by an annual average of 11% and earnings-per-share by 14% over the past decade. Healthcare spending typically increases over time, and UnitedHealth should keep benefiting. The company's also becoming a solid dividend stock with 13 consecutive raises and enough share repurchases to lower the share count by 9% over the past 10 years.

3. A pharmaceutical leader

AbbVie (ABBV 2.11%) was spun off from the fourth stock on this list in 2013 and has become one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. It sells a variety of drugs and owns the Botox brand, but it's most famous for Humira, the world's second best-selling drug. The company generated sales totaling more than $56 billion over the past 12 months.

ABBV Revenue (TTM) Chart.

ABBV Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Pharmaceutical companies protect their products with patents, but they eventually expire, and competitors flood the market with cheaper generic versions. Humira's protection expires next year, but AbbVie's made acquisitions and developed its pipeline to drive long-term growth. It's also an outstanding dividend stock that offers a 3.5% dividend yield.

4. The reliable conglomerate

Abbott Laboratories (ABT 2.94%) is a healthcare conglomerate that sells consumer products, medical devices, and diagnostic tools, and markets generic drugs outside the United States. After spinning off AbbVie in 2013, Abbott's built a business around cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. In all, Abbott reported $44 billion in sales over the last 12 months.

ABT Revenue (TTM) Chart.

ABT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Abbott's business has thrived after restructuring; revenue has grown by an average of 15% annually over the past five years, while EPS has increased by 37% per year. Abbott's annual free cash flow has grown to $8 billion, which helped fund a 1.7% dividend and share repurchases that total $4 billion over the past year.

5. The COVID-19 vaccine company

Pfizer (PFE 0.70%) is up there with AbbVie as one of the world's pharmaceutical giants. Pfizer's one of the industry's oldest players, evolving over the years through acquisitions and mergers. You can see below how the business has surged to more than $92 billion in revenue for the last four quarters, largely thanks to its development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine accounted for 65% of revenue in the company's 2022 first quarter.

PFE Revenue (TTM) Chart.

PFE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Pfizer's surge in growth probably won't last forever; demand could eventually fall for the COVID-19 vaccine if the virus goes away. However, you can see that the surge in growth has created billions in additional free cash flow for the company. Investors could see management turn that extra cash into shareholder value over the coming years through pipeline development, future acquisitions, or more share repurchases and dividends. Shareholders already get a dividend yielding 3%, making Pfizer a solid stock for passive income.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson Stock Quote
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
$178.23 (1.45%) $2.55
Pfizer Inc. Stock Quote
Pfizer Inc.
PFE
$51.75 (0.70%) $0.36
Abbott Laboratories Stock Quote
Abbott Laboratories
ABT
$108.82 (2.94%) $3.11
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Stock Quote
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
UNH
$529.75 (5.44%) $27.32
S&P Global Inc. Stock Quote
S&P Global Inc.
SPGI
$349.45 (1.24%) $4.28
AbbVie Inc. Stock Quote
AbbVie Inc.
ABBV
$153.62 (2.11%) $3.18

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy-investor-looking-at-multiple-stock-charts-getty
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market
 GettyImages-1336658193
2 Reasons to Invest in Dividend Stocks in a Recession
 investor-shopping-for-dividend-stocks-getty
Stock Market Plunge: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 Water Faucet Utility Basic Need Good Service Getty
4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now
 investor-looking-at-stock-prices-getty
2 Dividend Stocks With Huge Passive Income Potential

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
313%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Staring at Camera While Pondering Getty
This Social Security Table Could Determine Your Financial Well-Being in Retirement
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services