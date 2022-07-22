Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Reason to Buy Exelixis Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

By Prosper Junior Bakiny - Jul 22, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Its cancer therapy Cabometyx still has bright prospects.
  • However, the company seems too reliant on it right now.
  • Exelixis is advancing novel cancer products through its pipeline.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Some say Exelixis is a one-trick pony -- but it is a pretty good trick.

Biotech company Exelixis (EXEL -1.12%) is not the most famous name in the industry. But quietly, the oncology-focused drugmaker has provided excellent returns this year, even though it's been a bit of a roller-coaster ride.

If Exelixis can continue beating the market, investors would do well to purchase its shares now. But it's not a given that it will. Let's consider one reason the biotech could have a bright future -- and be an excellent investment -- and also why it may not be worth your hard-earned money.

EXEL Chart

EXEL data by YCharts

Reason to buy: A successful cancer drug

Exelixis' crown jewel, cancer drug Cabometyx, continues to be successful. The therapy has been the key for Exelixis to deliver solid revenue and earnings growth, and Cabometyx has accomplished this feat due to several factors.

For one thing, it was the first treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that showed in clinical trials the ability to improve overall survival, progression-free survival (how long a patient lives with cancer without experiencing worsening symptoms), and objective response rate (the percentage of patients whose cancers respond to treatment).

Second, Cabometyx became the top-prescribed medicine of its kind prescribed for RCC patients. Third, the therapy has continued to grind out label expansions, leading to increased revenue. In January 2021, Cabometyx earned a significant regulatory win. The FDA approved it as a first-line combination therapy -- with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo -- for patients with advanced RCC.

In 2021, Exelixis' top line increased an impressive 45% year over year, largely thanks to this new regulatory nod. Cabometyx has been instrumental in Exelixis's performance, and it will continue to play an essential role for the company.

Reason to sell: Lack of diversification

Exelixis' heavy reliance on a single product is a worry, even though this product is successful. Cabometyx could succumb to various headwinds. For example, it could fail to earn new approvals or run into clinical headwinds. Last June, Exelixis' shares dropped by more than 20% in one day after it reported disappointing results in a clinical trial.

If Exelixis had a diversified lineup of drugs, such news would still be disappointing, but it would likely not lead to such a dramatic plunge in its share price in just one day. New competition could also weigh on Cabometyx and erode some of its market share. These potential challenges (and others) could scare investors away. 

Is Exelixis a buy?

The success of Cabometyx has been admirable, and the fact that Exelixis has outperformed the market this year partly reflects that fact, although it may also be benefiting from the perception that even in an economic downturn, healthcare companies are likely to continue to perform relatively well. However, management knows that it cannot rely on this single product forever, which is why the company is currently looking to diversify its lineup.

Exelixis is working on its next generation of innovative cancer therapies. In June, the biotech started a phase 3 clinical trial for XL092 as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer. This form of cancer is the third-deadliest in the U.S. It is particularly dangerous (like most other cancers) when it is not diagnosed early and has metastasized. A new therapy option to address the population of patients who have advanced to the metastatic phase would be a big deal.

Exelixis could also advance some of its early-stage cancer therapies in the coming year. Meanwhile, Cabometyx isn't done earning new approvals and increasing its revenue. Exelixis recently announced positive results from a phase 3 clinical trial for Cabometyx as a combination treatment in patients with previously untreated kidney cancer. Cabometyx is undergoing dozens of other clinical trials. 

Even a modest 25% success rate for these studies could yield plenty of new indications for the medicine in the coming years. That's why Exelixis' revenue will likely continue growing for the foreseeable future. Although the company may encounter headwinds due to its reliance on Cabometyx, in my view, this biotech stock remains an excellent option for investors focused on the long game.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Exelixis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool recommends Exelixis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Exelixis, Inc. Stock Quote
Exelixis, Inc.
EXEL
$21.14 (-1.12%) $0.24
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Stock Quote
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
BMY
$72.84 (-0.27%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1297475344
Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?
 featured-transcript-logo
Exelixis (EXEL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 biotechstocks
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer
 featured-transcript-logo
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 A doctor looking at a tablet with another person.
2 Growth Stocks Analysts Think Can Double Within 2 Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
DISturnstilebw
Disney World Deploys a New Secret Weapon Next Week
Silver Bar Ingot Precious Metal Mining Getty
5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
22_02_01 A person holding a stack of mail in front of their face _GettyImages-172799887
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 3 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services