Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Macy's Is Up 10% This Week

By James Brumley - Jul 22, 2022 at 2:39PM

Key Points

  • Macy's continues to adapt to consumers' shopping preferences with respect to locations.
  • The company is also leveraging a well-known, nostalgic store moniker to drive traffic to its mall stores.
  • These initiatives, however, still aren't enough to carry the company through an industry-wide headwind.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The iconic department store chain unveiled a couple of strategic updates, although neither overcomes its bigger challenges.

What happened

Shares of department store chain Macy's (M -2.63%) are up 10.2% for the week as of mid-day Friday, mostly in response to reports of an expanded strategic partnership and an acceleration of a growth initiative unveiled more than two years ago.

So what

Macy's shoppers will see something distinctly new in all of its stores before the end of the year. On Monday, the company announced it is widening its existing partnership with WHP Global to open Toys "R" Us shops within every Macy's store by mid-October.The last stand-alone Toys "R" Us store was shuttered in early 2021, although Macy's has been leveraging the beloved brand since the latter part of last year with in-store shops in select locations.

Then, on Wednesday, Macy's announced it will be building four new stores this fall at sites other than traditional malls. The planned Market by Macy's as well as its Macy's Backstage stores are smaller stores than the chain's typical department store and are typically found at strip malls, or open-air malls. These locales are often more convenient to shop than sprawling indoor malls if for no other reason than they're frequently found nearer consumers' homes.

The news offered prospective buyers of a steeply sold-off Macy's stock something tangibly bullish to latch onto, so they did.

Now what

Although exciting, adding toys to all of its mall stores while continuing to expand the reach of Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage isn't the game-changer Macy's needs.

Don't misunderstand me. Invoking a nostalgic name like Toys "R" Us and rethinking its footprint in a way that consumers increasingly prefer to shop are savvy ideas to be sure. With more than 700 stores -- most of which are still located at conventional malls -- Macy's still faces tremendous headwinds. UBS currently expects between 40,000 and 50,000 storefronts to close by 2026.At least dozens of them will be Macy's stores as part of a plan announced back in 2020 to shutter around 125 of its locations by 2023. At the time, that was roughly one-fifth of the company's stores, underscoring the depth of the challenge created by the advent of online shopping and consumers' changing shopping (and fashion) preferences.

Also bear in mind that as of Thursday of last week, Macy's shares were down nearly 40% for the year, leaving them ripe for bullishness in response to almost any headline.

This week's bullishness may well persist for a while longer. For true, long-term investors though, this company as well as the industry as a whole still has much to prove. Better opportunities are out there.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Macy's, Inc. Stock Quote
Macy's, Inc.
M
$18.16 (-2.63%) $0.49
UBS Group AG Stock Quote
UBS Group AG
UBS
$16.41 (-1.41%) $0.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Retail Department Stores Macys Toys R Us M
Toys R Us Shops in Macy's Are Opening Soon
 Retail Department Stores Macys Herald Square M
Macy's Stock Soared 29% Last Week: Here's Why It Could Keep Flying Higher
 GettyImages-1319857115
Macy’s Momentum Points To a Banner Year - Here’s Why
 Fashion one
Why Macy's Popped 27.3% This Week
 GettyImages-1318519092
Macy's Stock Is Soaring, But It's Still On Sale

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
Silver Bar Ingot Precious Metal Mining Getty
5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
woman texting on phone
Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped 8% on Friday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services