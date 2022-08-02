Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

AMD Earnings Preview: What Semiconductor Investors Should Keep an Eye On

By Jose Najarro - Aug 2, 2022 at 7:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Should investors be worried after Intel's weak earnings?

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 2.44%) and five things I will keep my eyes on while the company reports earnings on Tuesday after the market closes. Unfortunately, Intel (INTC 1.79%) reported a slowdown in its consumer and data center market. Should AMD investors expect the same? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 1, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 1, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$96.78 (2.44%) $2.31
Intel Corporation Stock Quote
Intel Corporation
INTC
$36.96 (1.79%) $0.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

investor buying stocks online
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for Bull Runs
 A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
 man in specs looking at a line chart on a laptop
Better Buy: AMD vs. Intel
 Semiconductor - GettyImages-924536136
Why AMD Stock Jumped Today
 worried woman looking at laptop computer
Should You Dump AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security cards 2_GettyImages-488652936
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
man-question-marks
Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 1 Year?
Money Plant
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services