AMD Earnings Preview: What Semiconductor Investors Should Keep an Eye On

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
Should investors be worried after Intel's weak earnings?
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 2.44%) and five things I will keep my eyes on while the company reports earnings on Tuesday after the market closes. Unfortunately, Intel (INTC 1.79%) reported a slowdown in its consumer and data center market. Should AMD investors expect the same? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 1, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 1, 2022.
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.