Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons This Beaten-Down Stock Could Be About to Rebound

By Prosper Junior Bakiny - Aug 7, 2022 at 10:45AM

Key Points

  • Gilead Sciences' main segment, which focuses on HIV, is on the upswing.
  • The company is also looking to build up its oncology business.
  • The stock also offers a generous dividend for income-seeking investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This drugmaker has more than one trick up its sleeve.

Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.32%) has kept its revenue and earnings growing in the past two years -- if ever so slightly -- largely thanks to Veklury, its COVID-19 therapy. However, the biotech's antiviral coronavirus treatment was actually a bit of a deadweight on its top-line growth during the second quarter. Gilead Sciences' revenue rose by only about 1% year over year to $6.3 billion during the period.

Excluding sales of Veklury, which dropped by 46% year over year to $445 million, Gilead Sciences' revenue for the quarter grew by a more impressive and respectable (by industry standards) 7%. Veklury's sales will likely continue to fluctuate based on surges in coronavirus cases, the presence of competing therapies, vaccination rates, and other factors.

Thankfully, there are tangible signs of brighter days ahead for Gilead Sciences, with or without Veklury. Here are two reasons to be optimistic about the drugmaker's prospects.

GILD Chart

GILD data by YCharts

1. Gilead Sciences' HIV business is recovering

Medicines are generally must-haves regardless of economic conditions. But when the COVID-19 outbreak started, there was a slowdown in screening and diagnosis of HIV. These dynamics harmed Gilead Sciences' most crucial segment. Further, some of Gilead Sciences' HIV medicines lost patent exclusivity, leading to their drop in sales.

Despite these headwinds, Gilead Sciences' HIV business looks like it's making steady progress. During the second quarter, the company's revenue from this unit jumped by 7% year over year to $4.2 billion.

Gilead Sciences' best-selling HIV medicine (and overall) is Biktarvy. The therapy's sales during the second quarter increased by 28% year over year to $2.6 billion. Biktarvy is the leading HIV treatment in the U.S. -- as well as the fastest growing -- and it increased its share of the market by four percentage points year over year to 44%. Gilead's Descovy -- also used to treat HIV -- is also performing relatively well with the medicine's sales climbing by about 6% year over year to $460 million.

But there is even more good news. During the second quarter, the company resubmitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lenacapavir, an investigational six-month, long-acting HIV regimen. The agency had declined to approve it back in March, citing vial incompatibility issues as the reason behind the thumbs down.

Gilead went back and forth with health industry authorities before resubmitting this application, and it looks likely that lenacapavir will earn the nod this time around. When it does, it will help replace those older drugs that have lost patent exclusivity. There are currently no HIV therapies on the market with a six-month treatment schedule. Lenacapavir would be the first of its kind. As such, it could steal considerable market share from competing therapies.

The FDA set a PDUFA goal date (the latest date by which it will complete the review of the therapy) of Dec. 27.

2. An improving oncology business

Gilead Sciences is not known primarily as an oncology company, but during the second quarter, it reported a record $527 million in revenue from its oncology business, which represented a 71% year-over-year increase. Cancer treatment Trodelvy saw its sales increase by 79% in that time frame to $159 million. Trodelvy first won FDA approval in 2020.

This medicine likely has many more years of sales increases ahead, especially considering the plans Gilead Sciences has for it. Earlier this year, the drugmaker emphasized its desire to make a bigger dent within oncology by pouring more money into research and development initiatives, including running more clinical trials in this therapeutic area.

In total, the biotech announced it was planning to launch at least 20 oncology clinical trials this year, including seven late-stage ones for Trodelvy.

Don't forget the dividend

Gilead Sciences' coronavirus tailwind may be subsiding. Sales of Veklury are unlikely to plummet to nothing, but they will become somewhat unpredictable, even if COVID-19 stays with us. Thankfully, the rest of Gilead's business seems to be on a path to recovery. Both the company's HIV and oncology segments have bright futures.

Newer approvals such as Trodelvy and lenacapavir -- if the latter does earn the nod later this year -- should help drive top- and bottom-line growth. As a bonus, Gilead is an excellent option for income-seeking investors. The company's yield of 4.9% is well above average, and the company has a history of payout increases. That's just one more reason to seriously consider purchasing shares of this biotech giant

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Stock Quote
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GILD
$61.09 (-1.32%) $0.82

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Scientist, microscope
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Physician giving medicine to elderly patient.
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
 GettyImages-1321691559
Is Gilead Sciences' Dividend Safe?
 A couple reviewing a document at home.
2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Now Yielding 5%

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
mature senior couple drinking wine toasting celebrating POC
You Can Make More Money by Claiming Social Security Benefits at 62. Here's How
GettyImages-1298191558
Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services