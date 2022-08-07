Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?

By Chris Neiger - Aug 7, 2022 at 7:55AM

Key Points

  • Alphabet still has a very strong position in the advertising market.
  • Worldwide digital advertising is expected to grow quickly over the next few years.
  • Alphabet's stock is trading at a relative discount right now. 

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's hard to bet against this digital advertising giant.

Last month Alphabet (GOOG -0.55%) (GOOGL -0.61%) executed a 20-for-1 stock split. In the months leading up to it as well as in the weeks that followed, there has been increased investor discussion about the tech giant. One of the questions being asked is whether Google's parent company is still a good long-term option for investors? 

I think it could be a good bet over the long haul -- the technology company is experiencing solid growth from its core business, and its stock is trading at a better price than in the recent past thanks to 2022's tech stock sell-off. Let's take a closer look at why investors should consider buying Alphabet's stock right now. 

A woman using a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet's advertising strength

Alphabet's total revenue increased by 13% in the most recent quarter (reported on July 26) to $69.7 billion. And while that was slower than pandemic-induced revenue growth in 2021, the company is still a revenue-generating machine in a fast-growing ad market. 

The bulk of Alphabet's sales come from Google's advertising business (which includes Google Search, YouTube ads, and the Google Network). In the second quarter sales from this segment grew by 11.5% year over year to $56.3 billion. 

This growth looks even better when you consider that Alphabet has more opportunities to expand in the digital ad market. Some estimates put the global advertising market size at $876 billion in 2026, up from $602 billion this year. 

Alphabet is already a leader in the digital advertising space -- it takes the top spot ahead of Meta Platforms, Alibaba, and Amazon in the U.S. -- and as the market continues to expand, Alphabet has the potential to expand right along with it. 

Alphabet shares are trading at a discount right now 

You may have noticed that the stock market has been a bit volatile lately, and tech stocks, in particular, have suffered. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 19.5% year-to-date, and Alphabet's shares have fallen roughly the same amount.  

While that drop isn't great in the short-term, for long-term investors it's providing an opportunity to buy Alphabet's stock at a relative discount. The chart below shows Alphabet's price-to-earnings over the past several years, with Alphabet's most recent P/E ratio much lower than in the recent past. 

GOOGL PE Ratio Chart

GOOGL PE Ratio data by YCharts.

When buying a stock, getting it at a relative discount is obviously preferable. With the tech sector down right now and Alphabet's shares down along with it, investors can snatch up Alphabet shares at a discount.

Alphabet has money to weather an economic storm

It's important to point out that if the U.S. economy does enter a significant downtown, investors won't have to worry about Alphabet's ability to push through it. 

Alphabet has a highly profitable business that generated $12.6 billion in free cash flow in the most recent quarter, and $65 billion over the trailing 12 months. The company's balance sheet is also in very solid shape, with Alphabet ending the quarter with $125 billion in cash and investments. 

While no company is immune to downturns, this cash would allow Alphabet to continue to paying its debts while also being able to invest in its products and services. 

Don't forget this is a long-term play

Over the past month or so the tech sector has had a bit of a resurgence, along with Alphabet's stock. And while that's good to see, don't forget that buying shares of Alphabet and holding onto them for at least five years (or more!) is where long-term investing really pays off. 

There will likely be some more share price volatility as investors process new economic data and investors continue to process news about inflation and a potential economic slowdown. 

But with Alphabet already in a very strong position in the advertising space and the company's shares cheaper than they've been in years, this tech stock looks like it could still be a long-term winner. 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$117.47 (-0.61%) $0.72
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$118.22 (-0.55%) $0.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

google_G_logo
Where Will Alphabet Be in 3 Years?
 compound interest growth
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 Adult woman walking and texting message on mobile phone outside business center.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
 a person on an electronic device
Here's Why Alphabet Has Done Relatively Well Amid Apple's Privacy Changes
 Google office headquarters _ Image Source_ Getty
Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
multifamily-apartment-living
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
GettyImages-1298191558
Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services