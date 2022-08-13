Ethereum (ETH 5.50%) has scheduled "The Merge", or a move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake validation, and investors have been bidding up Ether's value in anticipation. So, what's the impact of The Merge on users and investors? The video below goes through the good and bad of this transition.
What You Need to Know Before the Ethereum Merge
Ethereum's "Merge" has been scheduled for September 15, 2022, so should investors buy ahead of this milestone?
