Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should You Stop Investing if a Recession Hits?

By Maurie Backman - Aug 15, 2022 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Rising interest rates could lead to a drastic reduction in consumer spending, and that could fuel a recession.
  • It's important to ensure you're adequately covered for emergencies during periods of economic decline.
  • If you're all set savings-wise, it pays to keep investing your money for added growth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You don't want to make the wrong choice.

Are we on the verge of a recession? Or are we in one already? It's sort of unclear.

Technically, two consecutive quarterly declines in gross domestic product can indicate a recession, and we've hit that threshold. But when we look at the most recent jobs data, it's clear that the economy is still holding strong.

But we don't know how long it will hang on. The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. If it achieves the soft landing it's hoping for, consumers could, in the coming months, be in for a world of relief.

A person at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

But if consumers halt their spending to an extreme degree in the wake of higher borrowing costs, it could spur a recession. And it's important to prepare for that possibility.

You may be wondering if you should stop investing if a recession does indeed hit. But while you might think it's a bad idea to invest during a recession, the opposite might hold true.

Stick to your plans

First, let's get one thing out of the way. The stock market's performance doesn't always correlate to that of the broad economy. In 2020, after plunging into bear market territory briefly, the stock market rallied despite some of the worst national unemployment numbers on record. And so if a recession does take hold, it won't necessarily drive stock values downward.

But even so, there's no reason to stop investing if you can afford to simply because a recession arrives. If you're worried about your job, and you're not confident in your savings, then you may want to focus on shoring up your emergency cash reserves before pumping more money into a brokerage account. (You should especially consider going this route if you don't have at least enough money in cash to pay for three full months of essential living expenses.) But if you're all set savings-wise, then it pays to continue investing money you don't need for living expenses.

No matter what goal you're investing for, whether it's retirement or something else, the more time you give your money to grow, the more wealth you're apt to accumulate. And so pushing yourself to invest during a recession could mean setting yourself up for more financial security down the line.

Plus, if stock values do tumble in conjunction with a recession, that will give you a chance to load up on quality investments at a lower cost. That's an opportunity that could pay off if you hold your investments for many years before selling them.

All told, if you've been investing consistently to date, there's no reason to change your behavior if economic conditions worsen. While the idea of a recession can be scary, in practice, things may not be so bad. In fact, some recessions are fairly short-lived, so even if things do take a turn for the worse later this year or early next, there's a good chance the economy will manage to bounce back fairly quickly given its solid starting point.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Person Using Calculator
Why a $4,194 Monthly Social Security Benefit May Not Be Enough
 Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
Social Security Benefit Cuts Scare Me, but Not for the Reason You May Think
 Adults looking at financial paperwork.
Should You Claim Social Security Sooner, Because Your Investments Are Shrinking?
 Couple looking at computer together
Don't Take Even $1 Out of Your Retirement Account Until You've Taken This Important Step
 Person at home with child looking at laptop
1 in 5 Americans Still Make This Rookie Mistake When Retirement Planning -- Don't Join Them

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
400%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Mortgage House Cash Money Bills Refinance REIT One Hundred Dollars Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
Students Surfing the Internet Studying Getty
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040
Couple looking at computer together
Don't Take Even $1 Out of Your Retirement Account Until You've Taken This Important Step

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services