Why Solar Energy Stocks Have a Ton of Growth Potential

By Travis Hoium - Aug 23, 2022 at 4:00PM

Solar energy is just getting started and could disrupt energy in the next decade.

Solar energy is the most abundant source of energy in the world, but we've only recently begun extracting its value. This video highlights how competitive the solar industry has gotten in the last decade and where investors can find opportunities. 

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 22, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar and NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

