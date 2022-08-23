Why Solar Energy Stocks Have a Ton of Growth Potential

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Solar energy is just getting started and could disrupt energy in the next decade.
Solar energy is the most abundant source of energy in the world, but we've only recently begun extracting its value. This video highlights how competitive the solar industry has gotten in the last decade and where investors can find opportunities.
*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 22, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.
