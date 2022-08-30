Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

By Mark Blank - Aug 30, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • When building an investment portfolio from scratch, it's important you make it reflect your personal financial situation and goals.
  • I'd center my investments around allocations to broad market funds, proven winners, consistent compounders, and hypergrowth stocks.
  • By dollar-cost averaging into your positions with the eventual goal of owning at least 25 individual companies, you're setting your portfolio up for long-term success.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

I'd focus my investments on four specific categories that I believe will set a portfolio up for long-term outperformance.

If I handed you $20,000 to start a portfolio from scratch, how would you invest that money?

Investing is personal. Unsurprisingly, we would all take different approaches and strategies. You'd have to consider factors such as your personal financial situation, your investment time horizon, and your overall stomach for risk and volatility.

While I can't tell you how you should invest $20,000 today, here's how I would do it.

Two people discussing financial information while studying charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

Categorize your investment ideas

The sheer size of the stock market can be daunting. This means the first thing I'd do is divide my investment ideas into broad categories.

I would focus on four main areas:

  1. Broad market funds
  2. Proven winners
  3. Consistent compounders
  4. High-optionality companies

I'll extrapolate each of these categories, but keep in mind, as the manager of your own portfolio, you can focus on whatever areas you think offer the greatest risk-adjusted potential.

Broad market funds

Over the long term, the S&P 500 has delivered a return in excess of 10% (when dividends are reinvested). While I believe beating the market is possible, I would allocate a significant portion of my portfolio to the benchmark via a low-cost, market-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF). This creates a solid foundation for my investments and provides instant diversification.

My personal favorite is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO -0.66%), which tracks the S&P 500 and has an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

Expense ratios are the fees you pay to own a fund, and they are one of the most important factors to consider when researching ETFs and mutual funds.

If investing today, I'd allocate 20% of the sum to a low-cost S&P 500 ETF.

Proven winners

There are some businesses that have been such consistent winners over the years, it's almost impossible not to include them in a diversified basket of stocks.

Alphabet (GOOG -0.86%) (GOOGL -0.83%), Nvidia (NVDA -2.82%), Apple (AAPL -1.37%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.07%) are all examples of such companies.

Because these businesses have years and even decades of absolute dominance in their respective markets, there's not nearly as much research involved when picking them.

All of these companies have extremely strong balance sheets with very little debt. They are also growing their top lines by at least 15% and boast net profit margins of 20% or greater. 

While the long-term upside is somewhat limited by their enormous market capitalizations, these companies offer a bedrock of healthy growth to the portfolio, with little long-term risk.

I'd allocate 7.5% of the $20,000 to each of these four tech behemoths.

Consistent compounders

Some of my favorite stocks are boring companies that just keep chugging along year after year. Look no further than Costco (COST -0.14%), McCormick (MKC -0.84%), Home Depot (HD -0.60%), Coca Cola (KO -0.60%), and Ball (BALL -1.58%).

These "boring" businesses all have:

  • Leadership in their industries
  • Wide moats in the form of strong brand recognition
  • They make products that their customers will likely buy regardless of the economic environment.

But what I really love about these stocks is they're compounding machines. Each has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 10% over the long term.

Ticker

CAGR Over the Last 40 Years

COST

16%

MKC

13%

HD

23%

KO

12%

BALL

12%

Data source: Calculations by author.

While they might not be the most exciting businesses to own, you'll be glad you bought them after a few decades when the magic of compounding growth starts to kick in.

I'd allocate 6% of the lump sum to each of these high-quality compounders.

High-optionality companies

Finally, I'd invest 20% of the $20,000 evenly across five high-optionality growth stocks: MercadoLibre (MELI -0.30%), Duolingo (DUO 0.98%), The Trade Desk (TTD -1.40%), Axon Enterprises (AXON -1.32%), and KnowBe4 (KNBE -0.77%).

The investment firm NZS Capital defines optionality as "a large potential payoff resulting from a relatively small investment."

In other words, by investing a small amount into companies with a wide potential of outcomes, you can turn a small initial investment into outsized gains.

All five of these growth companies are using technology to disrupt massive addressable markets.

Because these firms are in hypergrowth mode, I'm less concerned with present-day profitability and more focused on cash flow. As such, I selected these five, in part, because they are all free cash-flow positive.

Bankruptcy is a large risk with young growth companies, but that risk is reduced significantly when the company is generating a surplus of cash like each of these five.

While high-growth businesses can be really exciting to own, it's important to limit your initial allocation, as they carry significantly higher risk than the stocks previously mentioned.

Dollar-cost average to hedge against a crash

If I were investing $20,000 today, here's how it would break down:

Ticker

Weight

Investment

VOO

20%

$4,000

AAPL

7.5%

$1,500

NVDA

7.5%

$1,500

MSFT

7.5%

$1,500

GOOG

7.5%

$1,500

COST

6%

$1,200

MKC

6%

$1,200

HD

6%

$1,200

KO

6%

$1,200

BALL

6%

$1,200

MELI

4%

$800

DUO

4%

$800

TTD

4%

$800

AXON

4%

$800

KNBE

4%

$800

Total

100%

$20,000

To mitigate risk of another market crash, I would probably dollar-cost average into these positions, investing $5,000 each month for four months. That way, if the market crashes tomorrow, my cost basis for these positions will be much lower than if I'd invested the entire sum all at once.

Lastly, while the allocation to VOO gives this portfolio a high degree of diversification, over time I would add additional positions, with the goal of owning at least 25 individual stocks.

Your strategy might look different, but I believe the investments above provide a solid foundation to what will hopefully be a market-beating portfolio over the long term.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Blank has positions in KnowBe4, Inc., MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Axon Enterprise, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nvidia, The Trade Desk, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO
$370.05 (-0.66%) $-2.46
Axon Enterprise Stock Quote
Axon Enterprise
AXON
$120.62 (-1.32%) $-1.62
The Home Depot, Inc. Stock Quote
The Home Depot, Inc.
HD
$296.32 (-0.60%) $-1.78
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$161.38 (-1.37%) $-2.24
Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$265.23 (-1.07%) $-2.86
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$109.42 (-0.83%) $0.92
The Coca-Cola Company Stock Quote
The Coca-Cola Company
KO
$62.73 (-0.60%) $0.38
NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$158.01 (-2.82%) $-4.59
Costco Wholesale Corporation Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale Corporation
COST
$531.06 (-0.14%) $0.76
Ball Corporation Stock Quote
Ball Corporation
BALL
$56.80 (-1.58%) $0.91
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Quote
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
MKC
$85.87 (-0.84%) $0.73
Mercadolibre, Inc. Stock Quote
Mercadolibre, Inc.
MELI
$875.17 (-0.30%) $-2.63
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$110.34 (-0.86%) $0.96
The Trade Desk Stock Quote
The Trade Desk
TTD
$62.52 (-1.40%) $0.89
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Stock Quote
Fangdd Network Group Ltd.
DUO
$2.06 (0.98%) $0.02
KnowBe4, Inc. Stock Quote
KnowBe4, Inc.
KNBE
$19.47 (-0.77%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person sitting at a desk using a laptop and smiling
My Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever
 Woman-yacht
Beyond Passive Income: Compounding Is What Really Creates Wealth
 person looking at a tablet
Should You Buy an S&P 500 Index Fund or Individual Stocks Right Now?
 GettyImages-1218281860 (1)
Better Buy: iShares S&P Core 500 Small Cap ETF or Vanguard S&P 500 ETF?
 Tax Loss Harvesting
How Tax Loss Harvesting Works -- Turn Lemons Into Lemonade

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 24
Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023
Bank Manager Clients Deal Investment Management Branch Getty
3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
Yawning man, laptop
Why Tesla's Stock Split Was a Dud Like Amazon's

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services