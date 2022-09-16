Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Amazon Stock Fell Today

By Joe Tenebruso – Sep 16, 2022 at 3:24PM

Key Points

  • FedEx's profit shortfall alarmed investors.
  • The shipping titan's troubles could portend slowing growth for Amazon and other online retailers.

An economic bellwether's struggles suggest the global economy could be headed toward a recession.

What happened

Shares of Amazon (AMZN -2.04%) declined on Friday after FedEx (FDX -21.30%) reported a steep drop in profits amid a downturn in global shipping volumes. As of 2:25 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was down roughly 3%.

So what 

COVID-19-related disruptions in Asia and conflict in Europe are denting demand for FedEx's international shipping solutions. At the same time, the U.S. economy appears to be slowing.

"Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.," CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a business update to investors.

FedEx said it expects business conditions will "further weaken" in the coming months. In response to this projected downturn in shipping demand, the logistics giant is parking aircraft, cutting labor hours, and closing more than 90 FedEx Office locations.

Worse still, Subramaniam said during an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer that the economy could soon enter a "worldwide recession." "We're seeing that volume decline in every segment around the world," Subramaniam said. 

Now what 

FedEx's disappointing results and concerning forecast sent chills down the spines of investors. As one of the largest shipping and logistics companies in the world, FedEx has a bird's-eye view of the global economy.

Amazon, as one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies in the U.S. and many international markets, could be particularly exposed to a global recession. Consumers already appear to be pulling back on discretionary spending as inflation takes a heavy toll on their budgets. These trends could worsen if FedEx's grim view of global economic conditions proves accurate.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2024 $100 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

