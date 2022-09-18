5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Looking back at investing articles from 2009 and 2020, the worst years for stocks of the Great Recession and the pandemic, the fear in the market was palpable. But there were some brave souls with the foresight to look past the headlines -- those who did have been richly rewarded, as has been the case in every market correction. Forget timing the bottom; that's a fool's errand. Incrementally buying during those down times was ridiculously profitable.

What's the lesson? Strategize long-term, dollar-cost average, and stick with fantastic companies. Alphabet (GOOG -0.26%) (GOOGL -0.11%), The Trade Desk (TTD -1.42%), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -0.32%), Amazon (AMZN -2.18%), and Disney (DIS -2.27%) are down more than 20% year to date (YTD) and worthy of hefty consideration.

1. Alphabet looks like a bargain

When a company's primary revenue driver is so popular that it becomes a verb, that's a pretty impressive sign. You might have even "Googled" to find The Motley Fool. With Alphabet's stock down nearly 23% this year, it's time for investors to sit up and take notice.

Alphabet has several profit and growth drivers. Its core Google Search service is a must for advertisers, giving it incredible pricing power. YouTube capitalizes on streaming growth, and Google Cloud is growing against tough competition.

Google's advertising business, which includes Google Search, YouTube, and Google Network, has increased sales from $95 billion to $111 billion year over year through the first half of 2022 against a challenging economic backdrop. Total operating income rose to $39.5 billion from $35.8 billion, even as management grappled with inflation and cutbacks in many advertising budgets. Increasing sales in the face of headwinds show the power of Alphabet's market stronghold.

Google Cloud competes with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud market. Sales have grown nearly 40% this year, but the segment isn't profitable yet. Google Cloud is a fantastic opportunity for Alphabet to diversify its profit drivers if management can successfully scale to profitability.

Alphabet is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 21, or more than 12% lower than it traded at the start of 2019, making the stock compelling.

2. The Trade Desk capitalizes on a massive shift

While Alphabet has the market cornered in search advertising, The Trade Desk is making things happen in streaming. The Trade Desk offers advertisers a comprehensive platform enabling targeted advertising across several mediums, including the coveted connected television (CTV) market.

CTV refers to any content accessed through the internet, such as watching Netflix or Disney+ on a smart TV or using Roku or similar devices. It's easy to see why this market is the new must-have for advertisers.

The Trade Desk stock is down more than 25% this year after getting caught up in the growth stock euphoria in 2021. But its results are terrific. Revenue reached $1.2 billion in fiscal 2021, marking a 43% increase over the $836 million prior year.

The Trade Desk separates itself from other growth stocks by producing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits to the tune of $138 million in fiscal 2021, along with $379 million in cash from operations -- an impressive 32% margin.

The Trade Desk has momentum, opportunity, and execution, and the stock is now trading near its pre-pandemic price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. This could be the time to accumulate shares for the long term.

3. Only one segment matters for Amazon's future

Amazon stock is down 25% this year as investors fret over rising costs, logistical headaches, and labor shortages which have crushed profits in retail. But Amazon's future is not in online retail sales. Its future is AWS, the world's leading cloud services provider, and business here is booming. AWS accounts for all of the company's operating income and a significant portion of sales growth this year.

AWS sales reached a record $62.2 billion in 2021 and $72.1 billion over the past 12 months. What's better? AWS has an operating margin of over 30%. Amazon also has a burgeoning digital advertising revenue stream that made $31.2 billion in 2021 and grew 18% last quarter. While some agonize over short-term losses in retail, long-term investors can buy the stock at a discount knowing that AWS (with an advertising cherry on top) will power profits for years to come.

4. Skyworks enables our increasingly connected world

Have you been to a big-box store recently and seen these new smart refrigerators? Or maybe you're on the cutting edge and already own one. This is a whimsical example of what's known as the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT includes devices from cars to hearing aids. The future of our world is connected, and the semiconductors (chips) made by Skyworks are at the forefront.

Skyworks' chips are also used in conventional applications like smartphones, tablets, automobiles, and gaming platforms. The sluggish demand and expected economic slowdown have caused shares to drop more than 35% year to date. Despite the headwinds, the company increased the dividend by 11% last quarter. The forward yield is now close to 2.5% -- historically high for Skyworks. Revenue for third-quarter fiscal 2022 reached $1.2 billion on double-digit growth, and management guided for continued growth above 10% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Chip stocks have been hit hard, but incrementally purchasing Skyworks now could pay handsomely in the future. In the meantime, investors can enjoy the yield.

5. Don't doubt the mouse

Disney has had a tough few years with the pandemic closing or limiting attendance, followed by inflation and fears of a recession. But the company has something up its sleeve: Pricing power. Recent articles show pricing at Disney parks rising much faster than inflation over many years. How can Disney do this? Because it has a unique product that people love and other companies can't replicate.

The stock is down about 28% this year because Wall Street is anticipating that the economy will take its toll on earnings. And they are probably right. But we don't beat the market investing for right now; we outpace the market by anticipating where a company will be in the future.

Disney has several profit drivers for the future. First, the parks are a unique experience that has been a rite of passage for generations. Revenue in this segment is up 92% so far this fiscal year, reaching $21.3 billion through three quarters. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ streaming services are adding subscribers at a tremendous pace -- 14.4 million were added last quarter alone. In addition, the company believes it can capitalize on the sports betting craze with ESPN.

Some investors run for the exits when the market goes on sale. Others use a disciplined strategy to purchase great companies at a discount. If you are in the latter category, consider the terrific companies above.