Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Jeremy Bowman – Sep 25, 2022 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns.
  • Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
  • Salesforce has a long history of beating the market.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Okta and Salesforce are well-positioned to deliver long-term growth.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen famously said that "software is eating the world," but this year it seems more like software is eating itself.

Software stocks have plunged in 2022 as multiple factors have combined to sink the sector: fears about a potential recession, lofty valuations, and a shift away from tech as the pandemic fades.

However, that plunge has created some appealing opportunities to buy -- valuations now look much more reasonable than they did a year ago, and revenue growth rates have largely held steady for most software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks.

If you're looking to "buy on weakness," two software stocks that are primed to deliver long-term growth are Okta (OKTA -1.95%) and Salesforce (CRM -2.09%).

1. Okta: The leader in cloud identity

Okta's stock tumbled after its recent earnings report as the company acknowledged challenges integrating Auth0, the customer identity software business it acquired last year; the stock is now down roughly 80% from its peak last year. Okta also said it was reevaluating its long-term target of $4 billion in revenue by January 2026, and warned on macro headwinds.

However, a look at Okta's most recent earnings report shows its performance doesn't reflect the plunge in the stock price.

Revenue grew 43% to $452 million, beating estimates, and the company raised its guidance. While management said sales cycles were lengthening and remaining performance obligations grew more slowly, at 25%, the future still looks promising.

Okta, which provides software tools that allow employees and customers to log on seamlessly and securely and stay connected, said it has replaced the Auth0 salespeople it lost in the merger and is in the process of ramping them up. It's also changed its go-to-market strategy to make it easier for its salesforce and customers to understand which customer identity product -- Okta or Auth0 -- is right for them.

Margins are expected to improve, as the company said free cash flow would flip back to being positive in the third quarter and expand in the fourth quarter.

Finally, Okta is targeting an $80 billion addressable market; the company is on track to bring in less than $2 billion in revenue this year, leaving a long runway of growth ahead of it. The stock now trades at a price-to-sales ratio of less than 6, the cheapest it's been according to that metric since its 2017 initial public offering (IPO).

2. Salesforce: The cloud software pioneer

Arguably more than any other company, Salesforce has led the cloud software revolution. Investors have reaped the rewards, as the stock is up more than 3,000% since its 2004 IPO. Founded in 1999, the company is synonymous with customer relationship management (CRM) software, and it's still delivering strong growth.

Revenue rose 22% in its most recent quarter, or 26% in constant currency, to $7.72 billion. The adjusted operating margin was 20.4%.

Salesforce also just announced a new plan to increase profitability, responding to market demands for software stocks to deliver more on the bottom line. At its Dreamforce conference this week, the company outlined a plan to expand adjusted operating margins to 25%, in part by reducing spending on sales and marketing from 45% of revenue to 35% of revenue. It also said it would rein in share dilution to fund acquisitions, which comes shortly after it announced its first-ever share repurchase authorization, for $10 billion.

That renewed focus on cost discipline comes as the stock has fallen more than 50% from its peak last November. It now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 32 based on this year's expected adjusted earnings per share of $4.72.

In addition to growth through acquisitions, Salesforce also has opportunities for organic growth. These include new customers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, and the introduction of new products. At Dreamforce, Salesforce announced Genie, which it called a new data platform that enables the world's first real-time CRM.

While the company may not be able to deliver 20% annual revenue growth forever, it's done so every quarter for the last decade, and with the secular growth in the software sector remaining strong, its top line should continue to expand.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Okta Stock Quote
Okta
OKTA
$54.18 (-1.95%) $-1.08
Salesforce, Inc. Stock Quote
Salesforce, Inc.
CRM
$147.01 (-2.09%) $-3.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1386479232
1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta
 stock market analytics tablet
2 Top Tech Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul
 Strategic rationale
3 Big Reasons Okta's Stock Recently Imploded
 cloud computing data storage
Why Cloud Stocks Were Down Today
 smiling woman tablet
Okta Is Pushing for Profitability: Time to Buy the Stock?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Smiling couple sitting outdoors
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
bull silhouette
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services