Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday

By Eric Volkman – Sep 27, 2022 at 5:52PM

Key Points

  • The company had some encouraging news to report about its collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving exa-cel along the regulatory track.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The biotech's exa-cel will be the subject of a rolling review by the FDA.

What happened

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX 2.88%), a commercial-stage biotech specializing in treatments for cystic fibrosis, saw its share price rise on Tuesday thanks to news about one of its pipeline programs. As a result, its stock climbed by nearly 3% on the day, in contrast to the S&P 500 Index's 0.2% slump.

So what

That morning, Vertex and partner CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP 4.14%) announced that the former company has secured a rolling review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) to treat a pair of maladies: Sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). 

Exa-cel is described by Vertex as "an investigational, autologous, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy... in which a patient's own hematopoietic stem cells are edited to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin" or HbF. HbF is the type of oxygen-carrying hemoglobin present during the development of the fetus. It changes to "adult" hemoglobin following birth.

Vertex added that increasing HbF could potentially alleviate the transfusion requirements of those with TDT. It can also reduce sickle crises for SCD patients.

Now what

The FDA's acceptance of exa-cel for a rolling review certainly moves the regulatory process along. Yet investors were understandably cautious -- the treatment is still being put through its paces in clinical trials, so as ever in the biotech world, success is not assured.

At the moment, exa-cel is in phase 1, 2, and 3 open-label trials in patients aged 12 to 35 years with one of the two afflictions. Enrollment has been closed, and the participants will be monitored for roughly two years after being administered the treatment. The company also plans to enroll some of the participants in a long-term study of up to 15 years in duration.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Stock Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
VRTX
$284.74 (2.88%) $7.96
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Quote
CRISPR Therapeutics
CRSP
$63.63 (4.14%) $2.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person about to receive a vaccine shot
Why Moderna Stock Crushed the Market Today
 Vaccine - UK flag
Why Novavax Is Bouncing Back Today
 People looking at a chart on a laptop.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
 A couple reviewing a document at home.
2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values
 investors considers papers on a table while holding a tablet
Is Now a Good Time to Invest In Psychedelics Stocks?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/27/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
Person looking intently at laptop screen
3 Social Security Changes In 2023 to Celebrate -- and 2 You May Not Like
senior woman mistake frustrated
Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common
Outlet mall
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services