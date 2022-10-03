Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

By Eric Volkman – Oct 3, 2022 at 5:54PM

Key Points

  • The chip maker plans to off-load a major business unit.
  • It bought this asset for over $15 billion a few short years ago.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It was a good day for chip stocks, particularly the one that announced a major spin-off.

What happened

Incumbent chip maker Intel (INTC 4.66%), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment.

So what

After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO). Intel had previously signaled a spin-off of Mobileye on the public market, and investors welcomed its realization.

At least, the first stage of it. The document is only an initial prospectus, and it does not specify the amount of capital Intel/Mobileye is aiming to raise.

It does provide a good look at Mobileye's recent finances, revealing robust revenue growth (43% year over year in 2021, for example) accompanied by several bottom-line losses. The latter, however, are narrowing considerably, from 2019's $328 million shortfall to respective $196 million and $75 million deficits in the following two years.

Now what

The announcement comes at a time when Intel is struggling in the fight to remain top dog among chip makers and as such, intends to focus its business on its core activity. Mobileye was a big "get" for Intel, as it spent over $15 billion in 2017 to acquire it, so we can expect the chip maker will retain some ownership stake in the newly independent company.

Assuming Mobileye does come to market in an IPO, we can expect it to be a popular issue. Assisted and autonomous driving will continue to be hot, potentially rich areas for investment, and Mobileye is one of the top names in this exciting corner of automobile technology.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Corporation Stock Quote
Intel Corporation
INTC
$26.97 (4.66%) $1.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

worker uses a pc
3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges
 ARC_PC
NVIDIA Should Be Worried About Intel
 dividend investor shows cash and holds laptop
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
 Intel
Is Intel About to Do the Unthinkable?
 Jose Najarro (100)
Is Intel Trying to Outmatch Nvidia?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
326%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
GettyImages-1335987568
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
person with a serious expression sitting on a couch
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services