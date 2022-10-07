Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Oct 7, 2022 at 9:42AM

Key Points

  • AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion.
  • Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected.
  • The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Third quarter 2022 sales were deeply impacted by a rapid slump in PCs.

AMD (AMD -7.35%) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers. AMD said it will miss its sales guidance for the third quarter of 2022 in dramatic fashion as a result.

Shares of AMD are in retreat on the news, but not all is hopeless. Think twice before you sell AMD stock now.

AMD's growth is slowing this year 

AMD said that its Q3 2022 revenue will be about $5.6 billion, a 29% year-over-year increase but a 15% decrease compared to Q2. Management had previously forecasted $6.7 billion in sales for Q3 back in August.

The company's data center segment is still sizzling, albeit at a slower pace than before (the segment was up 83% year-over-year in Q2.) But rapidly evaporating PC demand was the culprit for the big miss. Subsequent to the last quarterly report, management said PC sales have fallen, and now the industry is taking "inventory correction actions," meaning heavy discounting to move inventory surplus.  

It's a good time to be in the market for a new computer, but for AMD, PC revenue is expected to be down 40% year-over-year in Q3. 

AMD Segments

Q3 2022 Preliminary Revenue

YoY Growth

Data Center

$1.6 billion

Up 45%

Client

$1.0 billion

Down 40%

Gaming

$1.6 billion

Up 14%

Embedded (Xilinx Acquisition in February)

$1.3 billion

N/A

Total

$5.6 billion

Up 29%

Data source: AMD.  

In addition to sharply lower sales (offset by the addition of Xilinx, which now makes up the bulk of the "embedded" segment), AMD also said adjusted gross margins on product sold will also be lower at just 50%. That still represents a jump from the 48% adjusted gross margin from the same quarter in 2021, but it's nonetheless far lower than the 54% originally projected a couple of months ago.

The market knew this was coming

Before you sell AMD stock, bear in mind this isn't exactly earth-shattering news. Later in August, Nvidia (NVDA -5.05%) provided a bleak picture of consumer-facing product sales. And in early October, Micron Technology (MU -1.80%) gave the most concrete warning yet when it said PC unit sales are now expected to decline by a mid-teens percentage for full-year 2022. Clearly, the industry has deteriorated since AMD's rosy outlook from the summer.

Investors were not caught unawares. AMD stock has been dinged by over 30% since its Aug. 2 Q2 report. Sure, the stock market overall had a rough go of things, but the Nasdaq Composite Index is only down about 10% over that period.  

In other words, now probably isn't the time to panic sell. The market has already discounted the likelihood AMD would miss its guidance.

The best thing to do is reassess the long-term prospects for this business. AMD is still firing away in its data center business and is getting a positive lift from its acquisition of highly profitable Xilinx early this year. And with Intel (INTC -4.09%) signaling it still has a long uphill battle ahead in its own recovery, AMD can continue to win semiconductor design market share in the coming years. Though there are stormy seas ahead for the chip industry overall -- especially with consumer electronics oversupply -- this is still very much a healthy place to be invested in the tech sector with lots of secular tailwinds blowing in its favor.

Investors should stay tuned for the company to provide a full quarterly update on Nov. 1. 

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$62.86 (-7.35%) $-4.99
Intel Corporation Stock Quote
Intel Corporation
INTC
$26.07 (-4.09%) $-1.11
NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$124.67 (-5.05%) $-6.63
Micron Technology, Inc. Stock Quote
Micron Technology, Inc.
MU
$53.52 (-1.80%) $0.98

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Jose Najarro - 2022-10-06T182440.231
AMD Released Its Preliminary Results for Q3, and It Does Not Look Good -- But It's Not All Bad
 AMD miss
AMD Preliminary Earnings Miss by $1.1 Billion -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-10-06T131226.298
An Analyst Recently Reduced AMD's Stock Price Target for This Reason
 gamer PC video games
3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 Technician examining an uncut semiconductor wafer
Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Lost 25% Last Month

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 6
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
Social Security 8
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023
two people looking at a tablet and smiling
Retirees on Social Security: Expect a Major Announcement in One Week
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services