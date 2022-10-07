Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Want to Buy the Dip? This Real Estate Stock Is a Smart Buy

By Marc Rapport – Oct 7, 2022 at 5:18PM

Key Points

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a growing portfolio of life sciences and tech development space.
  • The REIT's operations are focused on collaborative campuses in seven markets.
  • Its share price is down sharply this year, but its revenues, dividends, and holdings are all growing.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This REIT specializes in office space for white-coat lab work that can't really be done at home.

Times are hard in the stock market, and it's hard to say when they'll get better. But bear in mind that this kind of beatdown is also prime time for identifying good candidates to buy for the inevitable turnaround.

One that I'm keen on is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE -3.29%). This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns essential medical research and lab campuses across the U.S. It's the kind of space this is that really helps make it a smart buy for the long run.

Alexandria caters to the life sciences industry and other tech-heavy clients at what it calls innovation clusters in its hometown of San Diego, as well as the Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., markets, and North Carolina's Research Triangle.

The companies do the kind of work that can't be done at home. And more than a thousand tenants occupy these specialized spaces, including a long list of the nation's leading biopharma companies, along with a sprinkling of major tech players such as Alphabet's Google. As of second-quarter 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb is its largest tenant, accounting for 3.5% of ARE's annual rental revenue. Eli Lilly and Company and Moderna are tied for second at 2.5% each.

Expanding a portfolio already proven productive

The company is in the process of adding about 7.8 million rentable square feet (RSF) to its current portfolio of about 74 million RSF, which in turn is projected to add more than $665 million in new annual revenue beginning later this year.

That would be after reporting just under $1.3 billion in total revenue for the first half of this year, which itself is up about 27% year over year. Alexandria also reported that its net operating income (NOI) from same-store properties was up 8.6% in the first six months of 2022 over the same period last year.

A dip in FFO but guidance for more growth in this key metric

But amid all this good news is something the company didn't highlight in its 2Q results: its funds from operations (FFO) were down about 8.6% year-over-year and its FFO per share just under 14%. 

There can be a lot of reasons for that dip, including approximately $2 billion in sales of existing properties so far this year for the first measure cited above and the dilutive effect of equity issues for the second. Meanwhile, Alexandria's 2Q announcement did note a nearly 20% jump in year-over-year FFO, from $282.3 million to $338.8 million. That was good for $2.10 a share in FFO, and at the same time the company raised its 2022 guidance by three cents a share to $8.41. 

Management also said in its Q2 earnings report that its FFO payout ratio of about 56% based on cash flow "allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment."

All this seemingly forward progress adds to this office REIT's appeal as a smart buy.

Chart showing Alexandria's total return beating the S&P 500's, and closely matching the CRSP US REIT Index, since 2016.

ARE Total Return Level data by YCharts

A smart buy at a bargain price for total return and dividend income

The chart above shows Alexandria's total return compared to the S&P 500 and CRSP US REIT Index over the past 10 years. But that doesn't tell the whole story. ARE is a dividend stock with a current yield of about 3.4% that's twice that of the S&P 500 and follows 11 consecutive years of payout bumps.

But it's not a particularly cheap stock by REIT standards. Even after falling about 38% year to date, ARE stock is still trading at about 16 times FFO per share. That's much higher than the 9X for this metric for Boston Properties, a big office REIT that's moving heavily into life sciences space, and about on par with Realty Income, the widely held retail REIT that's now trading for about 15.8X FFO to share price and with mobile infrastructure REIT American Tower (AMT -3.46%) at 16.1X at this writing.

That said, it's definitely in a dip. This trust's stock closed at all-time high of $220.10 last Dec. 30, a far cry from the $139 or so per share it was trading for at the time of this writing.


Given its long-term record and the growing income it's locking in with new properties already heavily leased and record-level higher rents it's been able to negotiate with new leases to existing tenants, I think the signs point up for this REIT. I own this stock and I think adding to it now is a smart buy.

Marc Rapport has positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alexandria Real Estate Equities, American Tower, and Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Stock Quote
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
BMY
$69.70 (-0.77%) $0.54
Realty Income Corporation Stock Quote
Realty Income Corporation
O
$58.03 (-0.84%) $0.49
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Quote
Eli Lilly and Company
LLY
$326.66 (-1.89%) $-6.29
American Tower Corporation Stock Quote
American Tower Corporation
AMT
$194.63 (-3.46%) $-6.97
Boston Properties, Inc. Stock Quote
Boston Properties, Inc.
BXP
$71.31 (-2.87%) $-2.11
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Stock Quote
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
ARE
$134.74 (-3.29%) $-4.59
Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$119.32 (-4.66%) $-5.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_09_19 Robotics automation machinery handling a shipping package _MF Dload
There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord
 Person at their computer, smiling.
Why Charles Schwab Stock Rose 1.3% in September
 A consumer at a banker's desk applying for a loan
Why PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi Stocks Are All Falling Today
 A person at desk looking at data.
Why Allstate Stock Rose 3.3% in September
 Top5 Oct tile
My Top 5 Stocks to Buy in October

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 6
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
2 people with concerned expressions looking at document
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way
Senior couple laptop documents GettyImages-1367867682
2 Social Security Changes That Could Help Beneficiaries Battle Inflation
Social Security 8
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services