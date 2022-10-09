Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

By Matthew DiLallo – Oct 9, 2022 at 8:05AM

Key Points

  • Intel is facing lots of headwinds these days.
  • It's also undergoing a massive expansion program.
  • While that's putting pressure on its finances and stock price, Intel should be able to continue growing its dividend.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The troubled semiconductor company should be able to grow its dividend in the future.

Intel (INTC -5.37%) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. That decline has pushed its dividend yield to 5.6%. 

While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend. That's why I'm doubling down on my position. I have growing confidence Intel can sustain and grow its dividend in the coming years.

Building out a chip behemoth

Intel is struggling these days. Revenue tumbled 22% in the second quarter to $15.3 billion. Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of $500 million, well below the $5.1 billion profit it posted in the prior-year period. 

CEO Pat Gelsinger didn't mince words when discussing the company's second-quarter results. He stated: "This quarter's results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better." While the sudden and rapid decline in economic conditions was a big driver, Gelsinger noted that "the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues."

The company is working to address its issues. It's investing heavily to build new semiconductor manufacturing capacity to capitalize on the large and growing market opportunity. It's spending up to $30 billion to build two fabrication plants in Arizona. Meanwhile, it could spend upwards of $100 billion apiece to build new complexes in Ohio and Germany. The company sees these investments as crucial in helping it capture the growth ahead for semiconductor sales, which could double by the end of the decade to more than $1 trillion. 

Building a funding bridge

Intel is investing an enormous amount of money to capitalize on what could be a massive opportunity. However, investors are concerned that it might be taking on more than it can handle. The company expects to invest $23 billion this year on expansion projects. That spending level puts its adjusted free cash flow at negative $1 billion to $2 billion. 

That's causing some concern that Intel might need to cut its dividend to help finance its aggressive expansion plans. That would save it almost $6 billion per year. 

However, Intel believes it can maintain its payout amid this investment cycle. The bedrock of that belief is its strong balance sheet. Intel has a hefty cash balance, ending the second quarter with $27 billion of cash and short-term investments. Meanwhile, it has A-rated credit, giving it the flexibility to borrow money at attractive rates. It's also planning to complete an initial public offering of its Mobileye subsidiary to raise additional cash to help fund its new factories. 

Intel has also accelerated the deployment of its smart capital strategy. It signed a first-of-its-kind semiconductor co-investment program with leading global infrastructure investor Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC -2.40%) (BIP -2.93%). The deal will see Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners fund 49% of the up to $30 billion projected price tag for its Arizona fabrication facilities.

The partnership will provide a cumulative $15 billion benefit to Intel's adjusted free cash flow over the next few years. That will help protect its cash and debt capacity for future investments while allowing Intel to fund a healthy and growing dividend. The framework serves as a blueprint for potentially similar transactions to help finance other capacity expansions. 

Meanwhile, Intel could be the single biggest beneficiary of the CHIPS Act that the U.S. Congress recently passed to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The company could collect several billion dollars in payouts over the next few years to help fund its expansion projects. 

None of this guarantees that Intel will be able to maintain its dividend, let alone continue growing the payout as it executes its expansion strategy. However, the company's strong balance sheet and deal with Brookfield are helping build a bridge to better days when its new plants come online and start growing its cash flow.

The dividend appears poised to continue growing

Intel has a pretty solid track record of paying dividends. The tech giant has steadily increased that payout over the years and intends to continue doing so in the future. That seems much more likely following its deal with Brookfield and the passing of the CHIPS Act. 

Because of that, I believe Intel can deliver on its promise to continue growing its dividend. That's why I recently doubled down on my position to capitalize on the steep slide in its stock price and lock in an even more attractive dividend yield.

 

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Intel and has the following options: long January 2025 $30 calls on Intel, short January 2025 $30 puts on Intel, and short November 2022 $55 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Corporation Stock Quote
Intel Corporation
INTC
$25.72 (-5.37%) $-1.46
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
BIP
$34.43 (-2.93%) $-1.04
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
BIPC
$38.59 (-2.40%) $0.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

man in specs looking at a line chart on a laptop
Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-09-30T224617.297
Is Intel the New Leader in Graphics Cards?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-10-03T125123.626
This Rapid-Growing Self-Driving Giant Has Filed for IPO
 microchip wafer robot design production
The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power
 Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man talking to doctor holding clipboard medical expenses healthcare hospital
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
Retirees GettyImages-1074329036
Here's What Medicare Part A Costs and Covers in 2023
Older person looking at a calendar
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services