Coinbase (COIN -1.26%) announced a partnership with Alphabet (GOOG -1.52%) (GOOGL -1.51%) subsidiary Google this week, and it contributes to the trend of big companies building in the blockchain. In Google's case, it will start taking payments for cloud services in crypto, but that use case could expand. Travis Hoium breaks down why this is a big deal for Coinbase in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Oct. 11, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2022.