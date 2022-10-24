Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

4 Reasons to Buy ASML Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

By Leo Sun – Oct 24, 2022 at 6:46AM

Key Points

  • ASML faces a near-term slowdown, but its long-term outlook still looks bright.
  • Its monopolization of EUV systems and its dominance of the DUV market give it plenty of pricing power.
  • The stock isn’t cheap, but it deserves a premium valuation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Is the bellwether of the semiconductor sector a good long-term investment?

ASML (ASML 5.71%) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 19. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's revenue rose 10% year over year to 5.78 billion euros ($5.66 billion), but its net income dipped 2% to 1.70 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and its earnings grew by less than 1% to 4.29 euros ($4.20) per share.

ASML's headline numbers were stable, but its stock was cut in half this year as investors fretted over the broader slowdown of the semiconductor sector and rising interest rates. But could ASML actually be a great long-term investment at these levels? Let's review four reasons to buy ASML -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

Two silicon chip wafers.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. It still monopolizes a crucial semiconductor technology

ASML is the world's largest manufacturer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the world's only producer of high-end EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which cost about $200 million each and require several planes to ship.

The world's most advanced chip foundries -- TSMC, Samsung, and Intel -- all use ASML's EUV systems to manufacture their smallest and densest chips. ASML's monopolization of this crucial technology makes it a linchpin of the semiconductor sector, and it doesn't face any competitors in its high-end niche.

That makes it one of the most balanced long-term plays on the secular expansion of the semiconductor market, which will continue to grow over the next few decades as more advanced consumer electronics, vehicles, data centers, industrial robots, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets hit the market. 

2. It generates stable (albeit cyclical) revenue growth

ASML's growth is cyclical. Its last downturn occurred in 2019, when the semiconductor industry struggled with the slowdown of the smartphone market and a supply glut of memory chips. It faces another slowdown this year, but that deceleration can mainly be attributed to its decision to ship out its systems to foundries at a faster rate (and recognize the revenue later) to tackle the ongoing chip shortage instead of waning demand for those systems. 

Fiscal Year

2022*

2021

2020

2019

2018

Revenue (euros) 

21.1 billion 

18.6 billion

14 billion

11.8 billion

10.9 billion

Growth (YOY)

13%

33%

18%

8%

22%

Data source: ASML. YOY = year over year. *Company's latest outlook.

ASML's revenue should continue to rise over the long term. Last September, it predicted it would generate 24 billion to 30 billion euros in revenue in 2025 -- based on its own "low" and "high" expectations for the global semiconductor industry. So its revenue should keep rising year over year even if the broader chip market cools off. ASML will likely narrow those long-term expectations at its upcoming investor day on Nov. 11.

3. Its unmatched pricing power boosts its long-term margins

ASML's dominance of the photolithography market gives it plenty of pricing power. That's why its gross margins have consistently bounced back and expanded through its previous cyclical downturns.

Fiscal Year

2022*

2021

2020

2019

2018

Gross margin

~50%

52.7%

48.6%

44.7%

46%

EPS growth (YOY)

(6%)**

69%

38%

1%

27%

Data source: ASML. YOY = year over year. *Company's outlook. **Analysts' estimates.

ASML expects its gross margin to dip to just under 50% this year, but it will likely expand again as it ships a higher mix of its pricier EUV systems in comparison to its cheaper DUV (deep ultraviolet) systems for lower-end chipmakers.

4. It sees a limited impact from the export bans against China

The Biden administration recently banned U.S. companies from exporting advanced semiconductors, semiconductor equipment, and related services to China. That decision rattled the semiconductor sector, but it doesn't meaningfully affect ASML, which generated 15% of its net system sales in China last year.

There are two reasons for this. First, ASML is a Dutch company. The Dutch, under pressure from the Trump administration, had already blocked ASML from selling its EUV systems to leading Chinese chip foundries like SMIC in 2020.

Second, ASML mainly sells DUV systems, which are used to manufacture older and larger chips, to Chinese chipmakers. Those systems aren't covered by the Biden administration's ban on "advanced" chips that are manufactured at or below the 14nm node. That's why it wasn't surprising when ASML CEO Peter Wennink said the latest U.S. export bans against China would merely have a "limited" impact on its system shipments in 2023.

1 reason to sell ASML: Its valuation

ASML's core business is still strong, but its stock simply isn't that cheap at 24 times next year's earnings. Two of its top customers, TSMC and Intel, currently trade at 11 and nine times forward earnings, respectively. That higher valuation could limit its upside potential as rising interest rates continue to weigh down the market.

The softness of the euro against the U.S. dollar could also exacerbate that pain for U.S. investors, who have watched their American Depositary Receipts (ADR) shares drop at a much faster rate than the underlying euro-denominated shares in Amsterdam.

Those concerns are all valid, but I believe ASML's stable growth and unmatched pricing power still justify that higher valuation. Its near-term gains could be limited, but its long-term outlook still looks exceptionally bright.

 

Leo Sun has positions in ASML Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

ASML Holding Stock Quote
ASML Holding
ASML
$462.23 (5.71%) $24.96

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Jose Najarro - 2022-10-20T130551.868
Why Nvidia, AMD, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Were Up Thursday Morning
 Semiconductor
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
 43683 EUV lithography systems
Why ASML Holding Soared Today
 businesswoman celebrating
Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make
 bear-bull-figurines
ASML Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Chart Correction Crash Pullback Cash Money Invest Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided
Warren Buffett
What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again
Investor 57
2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services