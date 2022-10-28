Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Alphabet

By Keithen Drury – Oct 28, 2022 at 5:13AM

Key Points

  • Alphabet's advertising revenue growth slowed in Q3, as was expected.
  • Clients aren't cutting their cloud computing investments.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alphabet's latest earnings report revealed a dichotomy within the business.

Economic downturns can be difficult for an advertising company like Alphabet (GOOG -2.34%) (GOOGL -2.85%). Many companies cut back on advertising spending during these times, as it is a manageable expense to control. Considering that 79% of Alphabet's revenue comes from advertising sources, these cuts create problems in Alphabet's financials.

However, Alphabet also has a bright spot: Google Cloud. In the third quarter, the segment proved businesses are still willing to build their cloud computing infrastructure, even if budgets tighten.

With Alphabet displaying both a red flag and a green one, which is more concerning to investors?

The red flag: Advertising growth is disappearing

As mentioned above, advertising spending is tightening up. In Alphabet's Q3, advertising sales only grew 2.5% year-over-year (YOY). This segment was a drag on the company overall, with revenue only rising 6% companywide in Q3. However, there were a few concerns within the advertising business segment itself.

Advertising Segment YOY Growth
Google Search & other 4.2%
YouTube ads (1.9%)
Google Network (1.6%)

Source: Alphabet.

While the primary advertising engine did fine, both YouTube and Google Network struggled. The primary concern here is YouTube, which was a significant part of Alphabet's growth story not long ago. However, YouTube will struggle as advertisers decrease their spending on social media platforms, but likely rebound when economic activity picks up.

Investors can nitpick the quarter all they want, but in the end, advertising sales still grew in an environment where many advertising companies (see Snap's quarter) failed. 

Although this quarter may be difficult to be excited about, investors should relish it, as it's not far-fetched to imagine a quarter where Alphabet's revenue shrank. However, there's a green flag that investors should focus more of their attention on.

The green flag: Growth in cloud computing isn't slowing down

Although Alphabet's Google Cloud segment doesn't make up a considerable chunk of the company (Google Cloud's revenue was about 10% of Alphabet's total in Q3), it's a business that is shaping the next generation of computing and is a massive part of the Alphabet investment thesis. In Q3, Google Cloud's sales rose 37.6% YOY, accelerating from Q2's 35.6% growth.

While companies may be curtailing their advertisement spending, they are sparing no expense regarding cloud computing. That's because cloud computing and its benefits will shape business transformation over the next decade, which is part of why many investment research firms pinpoint the market opportunity at $1.6 trillion by 2030.

Google Cloud is nowhere near done growing, and this should excite investors. However, Google Cloud isn't profitable. In Q3, it posted an operating loss margin of 10.2%, which is an improvement from last year's 12.9% margin. Still, this weighed on Alphabet's net income, which fell $5 billion from last year to $13.9 billion.

Investors still have to decide if Alphabet's red flag is worse than its green flag is promising. To me, it's a no-brainer. Alphabet's red flag is only temporary. Once the economy emerges from the downturn, I expect YouTube to return to its prior growth narrative. This segment and the Google Search engine should ultimately drive a significant revenue and earnings increase, creating a massive catalyst for the stock.

Furthermore, Alphabet's green flag in cloud computing isn't slowing down anytime soon, and the segment should be a substantial growth driver over the next decade.

The stock remains a strong buy, with Alphabet's red flag only being temporary and its green flag being permanent.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet (C shares) Stock Quote
Alphabet (C shares)
GOOG
$92.60 (-2.34%) $-2.22
Alphabet (A shares) Stock Quote
Alphabet (A shares)
GOOGL
$92.22 (-2.85%) $-2.71

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

goog stock q3 earnings
Alphabet Stock Drops on Earnings Miss, Anemic Ad Sales Growth
 google doodles
Alphabet Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 person on their phone
Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
 GettyImages-1032204372
3 Cash Cow Stocks to Buy in This Bear Market
 Getty - couple high-five happy
2 Safe-and-Sound Stocks to Own Through This Bear Market

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A pad with passive income written on it.
3 Passive Income Machines to Buy Now for the Long Run
Investor 20
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 167% and 202% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
BE76F0CA-4F39-4F10-BC99-20C0634E7E01
Amazon Plunges 20% on Earnings Miss -- Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services