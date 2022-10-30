Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

By Danny Vena – Oct 30, 2022 at 4:57AM

Key Points

  • HubSpot continues to increase its addressable market by expanding its available "hubs."
  • Okta is riding the growing need for identity verification and access management.
  • MongoDB's revenue isn't just growing, it's accelerating.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These stocks are beaten down, but could rebound big time if analysts are right.

There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.

That said, investors who have been around the block a few times know one thing for certain: In the midst of a bear market, good and bad stocks alike fall in tandem. The result is a batch of compelling opportunities for investors with the resources and mindset to deal with the ongoing volatility.

In fact, Wall Street is surprisingly optimistic about the prospects of some tech stocks. Here are three candidates set to soar 89% to 216% over the coming 12 months, according to Wall Street.

An engineer looking at a tablet while working in a server room.

Image source: Getty Images.

HubSpot

HubSpot (HUBS 3.52%) has evolved from its humble beginnings as the leader in inbound marketing. The company now boasts an impressive array of customer relationship management tools, arranged into "hubs." These broad categories include marketing, sales, service, a content management, and operations. As the result of these expansions, HubSpot's total addressable market is expected to crest $72 billion by 2027, a massive opportunity considering its 2021 revenue was just $1.3 billion. 

The company continues to attract new users at a brisk pace. In the second quarter, customers grew 25% year over year, while the average revenue per customer (ARPU) climbed 10%. These factors helped drive total revenue up 36%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 4%.

Of the 27 analysts who cover HubSpot, 24 rate the stock as a buy or strong buy -- and none recommend selling. Furthermore, Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target represents potential upside of 54%. 

However, Truist analyst Terry Tillman is much more optimistic than his Wall Street peers, assigning a price target of $500 and a buy rating on the shares. He cites the company's resilient results and strong execution. If his research is on the mark, the stock could surge 89% by this time next year, enriching shareholders along the way. 

Okta

One need only peruse the latest headlines to understand the growing need for independent identity verification and access management services. Fortunately, that's right up Okta's (OKTA 1.34%) alley. The company's cloud-native services have among the broadest reach around, with over 7,000 integrations. Okta is trusted by more than 16,400 global brands to protect their digital interactions with employees, customers, contractors, and vendors. 

This helped push Okta's second-quarter revenue up 43% year over year, while subscription sales climbed 44%. Its current remaining performance obligation (RPO) -- which provides insight into upcoming results -- climbed 36%, so the future looks bright. 

Of the 31 analysts who cover Okta, 19 rate the stock as a buy or strong buy -- and not a one recommends selling. Most analysts are pretty bullish on the company, which boasts a consensus 12-month price target that's 76% higher than its current price.

One of Wall Street's finest believes his peers are underestimating Okta. JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh has a $145 price target and an outperform (buy) rating on the shares. He's particularly bullish about the rise of "zero trust" frameworks as the prevailing strategy for customer identity and access management, particularly given Okta's position in the space. If his enthusiasm is well placed, Okta could soar 167% over the coming 12 months. 

MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB -2.00%) isn't a household name among investors, but the company is working to change that. Its cloud-centric database has the ability to store messy data -- think photos, social media posts, video and audio clips, and even full documents -- in ways that legacy database providers simply can't match.

Customers continue to flock to its fully hosted, multicloud, database-as-a-service (DBaaS) product, Atlas, at a dizzying pace. The result is revenue that isn't just growing, but actually accelerating. In its fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended July 31), revenue climbed 53% year over year, up from 44% growth in the prior-year quarter. To be clear, MongoDB isn't yet profitable, as the company works to "fully capitalize on our long-term market opportunity," according to management. 

Of the 24 analysts who cover MongoDB, 18 rate the stock as a buy or strong buy -- while none recommend selling. It's hardly surprising, then, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target represents potential upside of 79%. 

One Wall Street analyst, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth, is much more bullish on MongoDB, with a price target of $575 and buy rating on the shares. MongoDB's open-source cloud-native offering continues to drive new customer wins, according to the analyst, who calls the pullback a "major buying opportunity." If he's right, the stock could soar 216% from here.

A word on valuation

Eagle-eyed investors will have detected a common thread in these high-growth picks: They all come with equally high valuations. Even after the recent bear market declines, MongoDB, HubSpot, and Okta currently sell for eight times, six times, and four times next years' sales, respectively, when a reasonable price-to-sales ratio is between 1 and 2. Furthermore, the current macroeconomic uncertainty will likely be a source of ongoing price volatility over the short term, so investing in these stocks isn't for the faint-hearted.

That said, given their robust revenue growth, vast potential, and discounted prices, I'd submit these stocks are worthy of a premium.

Danny Vena has positions in HubSpot, MongoDB, and Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot, MongoDB, and Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

HubSpot Stock Quote
HubSpot
HUBS
$289.99 (3.52%) $9.85
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,102.45 (2.87%) $309.78
Truist Financial Corporation Stock Quote
Truist Financial Corporation
TFC
$45.05 (1.97%) $0.87
Okta Stock Quote
Okta
OKTA
$57.29 (1.34%) $0.76
MongoDB Stock Quote
MongoDB
MDB
$186.59 (-2.00%) $-3.80

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Concerned person concentrating on a laptop display
Why HubSpot Stock Wilted on Wednesday
 GettyImages-1319565513
Why HubSpot Rallied on a Down Day for Tech Stocks
 featured-transcript-logo
HubSpot (HUBS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1128461315
Why HubSpot Stock Is Sliding Today
 inbound-marketing
Is HubSpot on Track With Growing Revenue?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
President Biden Speaking White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?
An Investor doing research on tablet and screen.
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.
Stocks_risk
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services