10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in November

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Bank of America, DLocal Limited, Datadog, JPMorgan Chase, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Moderna Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Snowflake Inc., SoFi Technologies, Inc., and Tesla and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abiomed, Activision Blizzard, Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Datadog, JPMorgan Chase, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Inc., Snowflake Inc., and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.