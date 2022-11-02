Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Rose 11.32% on Wednesday

By Jim Halley – Nov 2, 2022 at 9:33PM

Key Points

  • While revenue was down year over year, two relatively new drugs are on the upswing for Horizon.
  • The company has a growing pipeline of autoimmune therapies.
  • It purchased AstraZeneca spinoff Viela Bio last year.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company released encouraging year-end guidance.

What happened

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP 11.32%), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, saw its shares jump 11.32% on Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings. The stock closed on Tuesday at $63.18, then opened at $68 on Wednesday. It climbed to as high as $72.64 in the midafternoon before closing at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock is down more than 34% so far this year and is still closer to its 52-week low of $57.84 than its 52-week high of $118.30.

What happened

It wasn't so much the company's earnings that boosted the stock but its increased annual guidance. Horizon's third-quarter numbers were mostly down year over year. It reported revenue of $925.4 million, down 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net income was listed at $135.8 million, down 58% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.58 was down 58% compared to the same period in 2021.

However, the company, encouraged by the sales so far of thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza and gout therapy Krystexxa, boosted its annual guidance. The company raised its annual revenue projection from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion and its annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. It also said thanks to a label expansion, it expects full-year sales growth for Tepezza to be in the mid-teens and full-year Krystexxa sales to rise as much as 25% year over year. Through nine months, Tepezza's revenue was $1.472 billion, up 37% over the same period in 2021, and Krystexxa's revenue was $500.1 million, up 27% over the first nine months of 2021.

Horizon also updated clinical trial details for Uplizna, which is in phase 3 trials to treat lgG4-related disease, a genetic autoimmune disease, and myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that typically affects the muscles of the face. The drug is being tested to see if it can deplete certain CD19+ B-cells that have a role in autoimmune diseases.

Now what

Investors will wait to see if the biotech company's guidance is correct and if the company can increase revenue. They also will look forward to the next stage for Dazodalibep. The company has reported solid phase 2 data regarding the therapy to treat patients with Sjögren syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that can leave patients with dry eyes and dry mouth. The therapy, like Uplizna, came over as of the company's $3 billion acquisition of Viela Bio, a spinoff company from AstraZeneca, in 2021.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Quote
Horizon Therapeutics
HZNP
$70.33 (11.32%) $7.15
AstraZeneca PLC Stock Quote
AstraZeneca PLC
AZN
$59.70 (-0.25%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Patient at eye dr appt
This Therapeutics Company Is Eyeing Zero Competition for the Next 5 Years
 featured-transcript-logo
Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 two pharmaceutical manufacturing employees look at a computer together
3 Reasons to Buy Horizon Therapeutics Stock and 1 Not To

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Wall Street sign Invest Retire Stock Market Broker Hedge Fund Institutional Getty
3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street
Couple looking at computer together
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
Energy stocks - GettyImages-1342092330
Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today
two engineers looking at a computer in a data center
The 1 Stat That Makes Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services