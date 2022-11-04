Is Pinterest a Buy After Strong Earnings?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
The social media platform reported surprisingly strong user growth and monetization.
Most advertising-based businesses haven't reported stellar third quarter results, but Pinterest(PINS -2.98%) is a big standout. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why Pinterest earnings were so strong and why he's excited about the company's future.
**Stock prices discussed in the video are pre-market prices as of 11/3/2022. This video was published on 11/3/2022.
Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.