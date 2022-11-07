4 Growth Stocks Under $10 to Buy

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
4 beaten-down growth stocks that might be worth your while.
In this video, I'll cover four growth stocks worth considering. Of course, that these are under $10 does not make them cheap from a valuation point of view. But with growth stocks being unfavorable these days, it might be worth your while to pick some up for the long term.
For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 4, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2022.
Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Palantir Technologies Inc, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Farfetch Limited and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.