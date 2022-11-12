Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Harley Just Spun Off LiveWire, but It's on the Cusp of Owning It Again

By Rich Duprey – Nov 12, 2022 at 6:06AM

Key Points

  • Harley-Davidson spun off LiveWire via a SPAC merger with a goal of retaining 74% of the EV's stock.
  • The SPAC's investors, however, chose to cash out most of their interest rather than own LiveWire stock.
  • Harley had to infuse the EV company with another $100 million, which gives it a 90% stake in LiveWire.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric motorcycle business is having trouble gaining traction with buyers.

Electric motorcycles were supposed to supercharge Harley-Davidson's (HOG 2.29%) future, but slack sales short-circuited the growth hype and the business was spun off in September into the stand-alone LiveWire Group (LVWR 4.80%) via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The original plan was for Harley to own just under three-quarters of the new company, but the original SPAC investors bailed on LiveWire, withdrawing hundreds of millions of dollars out of the SPAC's trust account as they preferred to take the cash instead of owning stock in the new business.

That scenario isn't necessarily unique, as SPAC investors often look to cash out immediately before a transaction is completed. However, the drain on capital forced Harley to pump more money into LiveWire, and now it owns almost the whole thing again.

Rider charging an electric motorcycle.

Imagge source: Harley-Davidson.

Electric bike sales not revving up

LiveWire is not going to have an easy time as a public company or as an EV stock. Although it slashed the price of its flagship LiveWire One motorcycle to under $23,000 to make it more competitive with other electric bikes on the market, there is simply not enough demand for them to be a broadly viable alternative to gas-powered bikes.

Since its launch in 2019, LiveWire has sold fewer than 3,000 bikes in total worldwide. To put that in perspective, Harley-Davidson sold 49,600 motorcycles in the third quarter, or over 3,800 a week. 

No one is expecting LiveWire to produce those kinds of numbers so soon, but even taking into account the impact the pandemic has had on demand, LiveWire is just spinning its tires by suggesting it will sell 1,000 motorcycles this year, 7,200 bikes next year, and 101,000 annually by 2030.

The market has its doubts, too. The stock is already down more than 30% since late September, and Harley-Davidson may eventually need to inject more cash into the business, which could have LiveWire folded back into the motorcycle company.

Bailing from the beginning

LiveWire was seeded with $100 million by Harley at the outset and $294 million that resulted from the combination, which included a $100 million investment from Taiwan-based motorcycle maker Kymco.

While the net proceeds were much lower than the $545 million originally planned, it should have been enough to get LiveWire up and running. However, the SPAC investors withdrew $368.1 million, leaving LiveWire critically short of cash, which necessitated Harley infusing the stock with an additional $100 million investment.

If sales don't materialize, and there's no reason to suspect something will spark bike riders to turn out en masse to buy them, LiveWire will find itself with mounting losses to cover. At the end of June LiveWire had $337 million in cash in the bank.

Kids' bikes may be the better bet

Although electric motorcycles are not a big seller, LiveWire's electric kids' bikes are. Year to date, LiveWire had revenue of $6.9 million from selling its motorcycles, but generated $18.2 million selling its StaCyc balance bikes.

There just might be more of a market for targeting kids with electric vehicles -- think of it as the two-wheeled version of the popular Power Wheels Barbie Jeep or Teslas for tots -- than for plug-in bikes for adults.

Without sufficient range and charging access points, not to mention long recharge times, it's still a hefty price for a basic commuter option. There are much cheaper options for those wanting to go the electric vehicle route. LiveWire, and possibly Harley-Davidson again very soon, will find that going electric isn't really the future of motorcycling and the stock will quickly reflect that.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Harley-Davidson Stock Quote
Harley-Davidson
HOG
$48.24 (2.29%) $1.08
Livewire EV, LLC Stock Quote
Livewire EV, LLC
LVWR
$6.55 (4.80%) $0.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 motorcycles
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Person happily putting on a motorcycle helmet
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Was Roaring Ahead Today
 motorcycles
Here's Why Harley-Davidson Stock Plunged Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
NYSE Wall Street Trading New York Financial Stock Market Getty
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
man charging EV electric vehicle charge station
My Top Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services