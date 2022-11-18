Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Tremor International Stock Was Diving This Week

By Eric Volkman – Nov 18, 2022 at 8:39AM

Key Points

  • The adtech company didn't exactly wow the market with its latest quarterly results.
  • It missed on both the top and bottom lines, although it sounded a hopeful note for the future.

Neither investors nor analysts were overly impressed by the ad slinger's third-quarter performance.

What happened

A double miss in its latest set of quarterly earnings led to a sell-off in Tremor International (TRMR 1.84%) at the kickoff of this week. This was exacerbated by several analysts trimming their price targets on the advertising services company's stock. As a result, the shares were down by almost 25% week to date as of Friday morning before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Early on Monday, Tremor published its third-quarter earnings results, revealing a relatively steep (19%) year-over-year decline in revenue to $70.9 million and a 49% tumble in net income to a bit below $17 million ($0.11 per share). Neither line item met the average analyst estimates, which projected almost $71.8 for revenue and $0.17 per share in net income.

Times are difficult in the ad industry just now, as many clients trim their budgets due to the potential macroeconomic slowdown. Tremor waxed optimistic about the future, however, saying that "anticipated industry secular growth trends and company-specific catalysts" should help mitigate that factor. Among those catalysts is the upcoming FIFA World Cup; the soccer tournament typically draws a massive global audience.

Now what

Alas, analysts tracking Tremor stock don't seem to be as optimistic as management about the adtech specialist's looming future.

In the wake of the third-quarter earnings release, three of those prognosticators cut their price targets on Tremor shares. Stifel's Mark Kelly reduced the target from $16 per share to $12, Matthew Swanson of RBC Capital Markets knocked it down to $15 from $17, and JMP Securities' Andrew Boone now believes shares are worth $20, from $22. All three, however, maintained their equivalents of buy recommendations.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

