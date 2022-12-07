Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

My Top 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023

By Neil Rozenbaum – Dec 7, 2022 at 10:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hard times make strong companies.

In this video, I will go over my top three stocks to buy for 2023. I believe these companies will perform well over the long term, starting in 2023. It certainly helps that all of them are down significantly from their all-time highs. 

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 7, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$88.24 (-0.01%) $0.01
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$174.36 (-3.04%) $-5.46
MercadoLibre Stock Quote
MercadoLibre
MELI
$861.77 (-0.15%) $-1.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A shopping icon on a keyboard key.
Better Buy: Amazon vs. MercadoLibre Stock
 Investor 94
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
 happy excited opening cardboard box parcel
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December
 Man working from home 2022
Here's Why Amazon and Alphabet Could Become the First $5 Trillion Companies
 A person in a wheelchair working on a laptop
Why Amazon, Okta, and Roku Stocks All Slumped Monday

Our Most Popular Articles

Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
0x0-Model3_16
A Shocking Change at Tesla Is a Warning for Investors
GettyImages-466489521
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Data center GettyImages-1200539896
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Knocked It Out of the Park Wednesday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services