Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Has DocuSign Stock Bottomed Out?

By David Jagielski – Dec 21, 2022 at 11:29AM

Key Points

  • DocuSign is growing -- but at a declining rate. And that's a trend that's likely to continue.
  • But the business isn't short of growth opportunities, especially in international markets.
  • The stock is trading at a historically cheap premium in terms of revenue.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's recent earnings report highlighted many positives for the business -- but are they enough to make the stock a buy?

DocuSign (DOCU -0.33%) is a great example of a pandemic darling that has come crashing down this year, effectively giving back all of its gains and now even trading below pre-pandemic levels. The company's electronic agreements and signatures were symbolic of the future in 2020 and 2021 as remote work was on the rise and companies were becoming more efficient and tech-savvy.

In 2022, that optimism has cooled -- drastically. Shares of DocuSign have plummeted 63% this year, making the S&P 500's decline of 18% look like a great return. However, the tech stock has been rising of late and is coming off an encouraging earnings report. Has DocuSign already bottomed out, and is now a good time to invest in the business?

Strong earnings numbers trigger a rally

On Dec. 9, shares of DocuSign jumped by as much as 17% after the company released its third-quarter numbers (for the period ending Oct. 31), which were better than expected. That's a welcome change for investors versus the 40% drop it incurred a year ago when a soft guidance sent the stock crashing. Nowadays, expectations are more modest for the business, making it less likely that there will be a big disappointment.

DocuSign's revenue in Q3 totaled $645.5 million and was up 18% year over year. Its adjusted per-share profit of $0.57 was slightly better than the $0.58 it reported in the prior-year period. While the results are encouraging, the company's growth rate has continued to fall.

Chart showing DocuSign's revenue (quarterly YoY growth) falling since mid-2021.

DOCU Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

For the fourth quarter, the company is actually projecting its top line to decline on a quarter-over-quarter basis, with management expecting sales to be no higher than $641 million -- which would represent a year-over-year increase of just 10%. For the full year, sales will come in at just under $2.5 billion. That's a 19% increase from the previous fiscal year, when revenue was $2.1 billion.

This trend doesn't look great for DocuSign, but that doesn't mean the business will continue to decline.

There are still more growth opportunities ahead

What's encouraging about DocuSign's business is that the company has been growing its customer base over the years, particularly large enterprise and commercial customers.

Charts of DocuSign Q3 report showing growth in its customer base.

Image source: DocuSign Q3 earnings report

And there's also the potential for the company to grow its presence internationally, which still only accounts for one-quarter of its revenue.

Map showing DocuSign's international presence in over 180 countries.

Image source: DocuSign Q3 earnings report

While the business is focused on eight key markets right now, digitally, it has users in more than 180 countries. But while there is plenty of growth potential for DocuSign's business, investors shouldn't assume that means the tech stock will continue rising from here on out.

Could the stock sink lower?

One reason investors may be tempted to buy shares of DocuSign right now is that with respect to sales, the stock hasn't been much cheaper than where it's currently trading.

Chart showing DocuSign's PS ratio falling since mid-2020.

DOCU PS Ratio data by YCharts

However, there's still the possibility that DocuSign's stock could fall lower. A lack of profitability (its net losses total $132.8 million over the trailing 12 months) could cause concern for investors, especially with the economy potentially headed for a recession next year, which could hurt demand for DocuSign's products and services. For that reason, I don't think DocuSign's stock has necessarily bottomed out. And it would be dangerous to assume that it can't go lower, as in a downturn, all businesses could struggle.

But if you're willing to ride out what could be a mild recession next year, DocuSign may still make for a good investment right now. Analysts from Fortune Business Insights project that the global digital signature market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 36.1% until 2029, when it will be worth more than $35 billion.

Given DocuSign's long-term growth opportunities, there are plenty of reasons to remain bullish on the stock in the long run. Just don't be surprised if it dips lower next year.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

DocuSign Stock Quote
DocuSign
DOCU
$54.04 (-0.33%) $0.18

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

group looking at a chart going up
DocuSign Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
 Talk to us (35)
Why Is Everyone Talking About DocuSign Stock?
 A person in a car signing a digital tablet
1 Superb Stock Down 84% That's Set to Soar Next Year
 Docu stock
DocuSign Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting -- or Did It?
 person-signing-tablet
Where Will DocuSign Stock Be in 1 Year?

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 4
Social Security's Largest Raise in More Than 40 Years Comes With 2 Added Bonuses
investor consider papers and laptop while sitting in cafe
This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity
Stock market graphic depicting the transition from 2022 to 2023
Amazon: What to Expect in 2023 and Beyond
GettyImages-cash-hundreds-dollars
2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $500,000 Into $1 Million by 2025

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services