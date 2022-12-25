Stuff Your Stocking With These Smart Buys Before 2023

The holiday season is here. But that doesn't mean the investment season is over. There still are a few more trading days left in 2022. So, there's time to stuff your stocking with the gift that keeps on giving: stocks. If you choose solid companies, they'll likely reward you over time with earnings growth -- and share-price performance.

What's a smart buy today? Promising companies trading at a bargain, companies with solid earnings track records, and those with clear growth prospects. Let's check out three to buy before the end of the year.

1. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (TDOC -2.81%) is heading for a 70% decline this year. The telemedicine leader disappointed investors with two, billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges. They imply the company paid too much for its purchase of Livongo back in 2020.

But there are reasons to take a positive view of this telemedicine powerhouse. First, Teladoc didn't report further impairment charges in its most recent earnings report. Instead, it narrowed its net loss. And it continued to deliver double-digit gains in revenue and visits.

It's also important to note that chronic care is a key growth area for Teladoc -- and it gained additional expertise in this area through the Livongo acquisition. So, the deal eventually could pay off.

Teladoc also is operating in a high-growth field. The telemedicine market is forecast to increase in the double digits throughout this decade. Teladoc, which already serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies, is in the perfect position to benefit.

Today, Teladoc trades for its lowest price ever in relation to sales. This is dirt cheap considering the company's market leadership and growth potential.

TDOC PS Ratio data by YCharts

2. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -0.36%) is another market leader. Intuitive leads the robotic surgery market, holding a nearly 80% share globally.

And here's even better news: This isn't likely to change anytime soon, for two reasons. First, surgical robots represent million-dollar investments. That means hospitals probably won't change providers on a whim. Second, most surgeons are trained on Intuitive's flagship Da Vinci robot. They likely will prefer sticking with a system they know well.

Intuitive's revenue suffered during certain phases of the pandemic as many surgeries were postponed. But in recent times, hospitals have returned to their routines. And that's resulted in revenue and procedure gains in the double digits for Intuitive.

Another thing I like about Intuitive is this. The company doesn't generate revenue only through the sales or leasing of its robots. It actually makes even more revenue through sales of accessories and instruments needed for each procedure. This is great because it represents a recurrent revenue stream.

Right now, Intuitive shares are trading for 56 times forward earnings estimates. That's down from more than 72 earlier this year. So right now is a perfect time to consider investing in this innovative company that has what it takes to soar over time.

3. Pfizer

Pfizer (PFE 0.37%) has a portfolio filled with blockbuster products -- including the top-selling coronavirus vaccine and treatment. But investors have worried about revenue in the coming years. Will coronavirus product revenue sink like a stone? And how will Pfizer compensate for the loss of patent protection on some of its best-sellers?

The big pharma company offered us some answers recently. Pfizer said it expects coronavirus products to continue generating multibillion-dollar revenue for the foreseeable future. That sounds logical considering many people may go for annual coronavirus boosters -- like they go for flu shots.

Pfizer also expects to boost revenue through acquisitions -- including some it's already completed -- and its own in-house product development. The cash it's generated through coronavirus product sales should help it along this path.

The company aims to launch 19 new products over the coming 18 months. This is the most ever for the company. And, on top of that, two-thirds of these potential products may become blockbusters.

This doesn't sound like a company whose growth is slowing. Instead, it sounds like a company heading for a whole new phase of growth. So, Pfizer, trading at only 8 times forward earnings estimates, looks like the perfect stock to reward you with safety and growth over time.