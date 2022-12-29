Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Southwest Stock Climbed Thursday, but This Turnaround Candidate Gained More Altitude

By Dan Caplinger – Dec 29, 2022 at 6:40PM

Key Points

  • Markets jumped on Thursday, finally getting into a positive end-of-year mood.
  • Southwest Airlines intends to get back to a more normal schedule Friday.
  • Beyond Meat has a new product at certain McDonald's locations.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors finally got the end-of-year rally they were looking for.

Until Thursday, it had been a terrible week for investors looking to end the year on a positive note. However, major market benchmarks finally got into the holiday spirit, sending the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 2.59%) soaring more than 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 1.05%) and S&P 500 (^GSPC 1.75%) also enjoyed solid gains on the day.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

+1.05%

+345

S&P 500

+1.75%

+66

Nasdaq

+2.59%

+265

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

You can tell that investors were in a good mood when even companies that have suffered bad news recently were able to see their share prices bounce. Southwest Airlines (LUV 3.70%) is arguably having the worst week in its history, but its stock climbed 3% as investors seemed to see light at the end of a dark tunnel of getting its fleet and crews back into alignment. Meanwhile, Beyond Meat (BYND 9.35%) did even better as the plant-based meat-alternative specialist got another vote of confidence from a key partner.

Southwest gets back in the air

Southwest's stock got its boost after it revealed the progress it has made trying to recover from recent storms. The airline's latest update suggests that flights could finally return to normal by  Friday.

Southwest had to cancel the majority of its flights earlier in the week, and the disrupted schedule continued on Thursday. The beleaguered airline once again operated only about a third of its schedule today, as it scurried to get crews and aircraft in the right places and under viable schedules. Yet it said that would change tomorrow, as it plans to have only minimal disruptions to Friday's schedule.

In addition, Southwest has set up a website that customers can use in order to submit their requests for refunds and reimbursement of meals, hotel expenses, and alternate transportation resulting from the situation. Those who still haven't located their baggage should be able to use the Southwest website to track and eventually receive it.

Even with the efforts, Southwest is certain to face more criticism of how it handled its operations, including ongoing looks from federal agencies. Nevertheless, Southwest shareholders were just happy to see the initial problems coming to an end.

Beyond Meat looks to the Golden Arches, again

Shares of Beyond Meat did even better, rising 9% on Thursday. The plant-based meat-alternative specialist got a boost from an announcement of a new product at a key partner.

McDonald's (MCD 0.31%) announced that it would expand its lineup of plant-based offerings in the United Kingdom and Ireland with the new Double McPlant. Starting on Jan. 4, customers at McDonald's U.K. and Ireland locations will be able to get the plant-based burger, which features two Beyond Meat patties instead of the one that came with the original McPlant burger.

McPlant launched in September 2021, and at least on the British Isles, it appears to have received a highly favorable reception from customers. The McDonald's press release pitched the new product as responding to demand from those who had taken to social media asking for a larger version of the plant-based burger. The price will start at 4.89 British pounds, or about $5.89 at recent exchange rates.

Even with the gains, though, Beyond Meat shares remain down more than 80% in 2022. Unless widespread adoption goes well beyond one corner of a fast-food giant's global footprint, investors need to keep their expectations about Beyond Meat realistic.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Southwest Airlines Stock Quote
Southwest Airlines
LUV
$33.38 (3.70%) $1.19
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$33,220.80 (1.05%) $345.09
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,849.28 (1.75%) $66.06
McDonald's Stock Quote
McDonald's
MCD
$265.93 (0.31%) $0.82
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$10,478.09 (2.59%) $264.80
Beyond Meat Stock Quote
Beyond Meat
BYND
$12.40 (9.35%) $1.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Airplane GettyImages-102285591
Will Airlines Send the Stock Market to New Highs?
 Airport Getty modern-airport-terminal-with-comfortable-seats
The Stock Market's October Surprise Could Be Positive
 Airport Getty modern-airport-terminal-with-comfortable-seats
Stock Markets Are Falling, but These 3 Once-Crushed Stocks Are at 52-Week Highs
 Airplane takeoff GettyImages-dv262005
Stock Markets Recover; Airlines Gain Altitude Despite Red Ink
 Airplane takeoff GettyImages-dv262005
Surging Airlines Give Stock Markets a Lift

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 10
Social Security's Biggest Raise in Four Decades Comes With an Expensive Surprise
0x0-Model_Y_01
Down 72%, Is Tesla Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now?
2023 man pointing at an abstract stock chart
2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2023, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services