As of the first quarter, more than 5,400 companies were listed on the New York Stock Exchange (a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange) and the Nasdaq Stock Market. Many of those companies are grouped into various indexes that measure different aspects of the overall stock market.

The three most popular U.S. stock indexes have moved sideways in 2025. The S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.01%) has advanced less than 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.13%) has declined less than 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.32%) has declined about 1% year to date.

Below, we'll see how all three indexes performed during the last 10 years.

The S&P 500: total return of 235% over the last 10 years (12.8% annually)

The S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 large U.S. companies. The index is weighted by market value, so larger companies have more influence over its performance. It includes value stocks and growth stocks from all 11 market sectors. And its constituents cover about 80% of domestic equities and 50% of global equities by market value.

The S&P 500 is generally considered the best benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its scope and diversity. One way to get exposure to the index is through the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO 0.04%). The five largest positions in the index fund are listed by weight below:

Apple: 6.7% Microsoft: 6.2% Nvidia: 5.6% Amazon: 3.6% Alphabet: 3.5%

The S&P 500 returned 235% over the last decade, which is an average of 12.8% annually. At that pace, $150 invested weekly in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF would be worth $142,200 in 10 years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: total return of 193% over the last 10 years (11.3% annually)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average measures the performance of 30 U.S. companies. The index is weighted by share price, so companies with more expensive stocks have more influence over its performance. While not governed by strict inclusion criteria, the selection committee focuses on companies with good reputations, histories of sustained growth, and widespread interest among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is generally considered a barometer for blue chip stocks. A simple way to gain exposure to the index is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA 0.17%). The five largest positions in the index fund are listed by weight below:

Goldman Sachs Group: 8.7% Microsoft: 6.6% Home Depot: 5.3% Visa: 5.2% Sherwin-Williams: 5.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average returned 193% over the last 10 years, equivalent to 11.3% annually. At that pace, $150 invested weekly in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust would be worth $132,300 in a decade.

Nasdaq Composite: total return of 314% over the last 10 years (15.2% annually)

The Nasdaq Composite measures the performance of over 3,000 companies, most of which are U.S.-based. The index is weighted by market capitalization, so more valuable companies have more impact on its performance. In general, all stocks listed exclusively on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange are included.

The Nasdaq Composite is widely seen as a benchmark for growth stocks, especially those in the technology sector. A way to get exposure to the index is by purchasing shares of the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ -0.16%). The five largest positions in the index fund are listed by weight below:

Apple: 11.2% Microsoft: 10.3% Nvidia: 9.3% Amazon: 6.8% Alphabet: 6.3%

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 314% during the last 10 years, for an average of 15.2% annually. At that pace, $150 invested weekly in the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF would be worth $159,900 in a decade.