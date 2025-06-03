These companies provide growing cash flows.

When it comes to dividend investing, I am less concerned with the dividend yield and more concerned with the dividend growth. Dividend investing is a total return strategy, and dividend growth stocks generally have higher share price appreciation potential.

In today's video, I will go through four stocks I deem forever dividend stocks that provide reliable and growing dividends backed by strong free cash flows. One of those stocks is Broadcom (AVGO 2.75%).

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 5, 2025. The video was published on May 6, 2025.