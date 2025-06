Microsoft has had an incredible run over the past decade, but is the stock now priced for perfection?

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT 0.20%) have been on a tear for more than a decade as the company went from a slow-moving operating system company to an AI powerhouse. But is the market pricing Microsoft for perfection and where will the company be in 5 years?

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 2, 2025. The video was published on June 3, 2025.